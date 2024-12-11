Yorkshire Solicitors achieves landmark family law ruling amid rising domestic abuse concerns

At a time when domestic abuse cases traditionally see a concerning rise during the festive period, Ramsdens Solicitors' Family Law team has achieved a remarkable legal outcome in a recent court case.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm successfully obtained an extremely rare order to terminate parental responsibility - an achievement that legal experts describe as a "once in a career" occurrence.

Women’s Aid has said that it was anticipating an increase in calls over the festive period – last year it saw 15% rise after the festive period. Refuge, the UK's largest domestic abuse charity, says that visits to their website rise by as much as 80% during the holiday season compared to other times of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaynie Broughton, a specialist family lawyer at Ramsdens Solicitors, successfully represented her client in this exceptional case. The proceedings involved complex and sensitive circumstances where the removal of parental responsibility from the father was deemed necessary for the child's wellbeing, particularly in a case involving serious domestic abuse.

Jaynie Broughton, specialist family lawyer at Ramsdens

"This type of application is considered one of the most challenging in family law, with success being extremely rare," says Jaynie Broughton, Senior Associate at Ramsdens Solicitors. "The outcome demonstrates both our team's expertise and our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable clients and their children in cases involving domestic abuse."

Sarah Ward, Head of Family at Ramsdens, commented: "Our Family team regularly handles complex cases involving domestic abuse, and we understand the increased pressures that victims face, particularly during the festive period. This landmark outcome reinforces our dedication to achieving robust legal protections for our clients and their children."

Ramsdens Solicitors emphasises that support and legal protection for domestic abuse victims remain available throughout the holiday period, including applications for Non-Molestation Orders and Occupation Orders where necessary.