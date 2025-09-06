Yorkshire solicitors ranked in top 3% of UK law firms for customer satisfaction
Milners’ Private Client team, which specialises in Wills and Estate planning, Trusts, Probate, and Lasting Powers of Attorney, was awarded the high position by the independent ReviewSolicitors web community.
It is the UK’s leading legal review platform with more than 8 million users and featuring over 4,000 law firms.
The team, which operates throughout Milners’ network of offices in Leeds city centre, Harrogate, Pontefract and Darlington, scored an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on feedback from over 300 clients.
Having recently expanded on the back of increased demand, the six-strong Private Client team includes Iain Robson, Millie Schofield, Destinee Ellis, Emma McDonnell, Lynn Kirtley and Milners’ Managing Partner Simon Bass.
Mr Bass said: “Having served Yorkshire and beyond since 1897, we are proud of our local roots and delighted to see our pool of legal talent spotlighted as a high performer on the competitive national stage.
“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing clear, comprehensive and expert legal support to our clients during life’s most important moments.
“Thanks go to both our dedicated team and to every client who has trusted us with their future.”
In unveiling Milners’ ranking, ReviewSolicitors said: “With over 300 client reviews and an impressive 4.9 out of 5 average star rating, it is clear their dedication to client care and expert legal support is making a real impact.
“Our review-driven community provides valuable feedback about the services they have received from UK-based law firms.
“In addition, we have a vast library of information and articles about law and legal processes that can help potential clients decide which solicitor has the right expertise and reputation for them.
“Over 4,000 law firms now trust us as their review collection platform.”