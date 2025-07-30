Yorkshire spa retreat with planning consent for guest accommodation to go on market for £1.3m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Truffle Lodge Spa, which opened in 2015, employs a team of 20 freelance therapists and front-of-house staff, as well as local pool maintenance, gardening, and cleaning contractors. Along with treatment rooms, a swimming pool, games room, bar lounge, and other wellness facilities, a five-bedroom detached house with gardens is also included in the sale. The business also has planning consent for two en-suite guest bedrooms.

Mark Czajka, a director at Ernest Wilson, said: “Truffle Lodge is a fantastic opportunity for a buyer looking to take on a thriving lifestyle business with strong foundations and plenty of potential for growth.

“The retreat has a loyal client base, an excellent local reputation, and is situated in a peaceful rural setting just minutes from Doncaster and the wider motorway network.”

A spa and wellness retreat business in Fishlake near Doncaster has been put on the market, with a £1.3m price tag, with commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson, part of Eddisons. (Photo supplied on behalf of Eddisons)

Truffle Lodge founder Pam Webb said she aims to sell the business as a going concern together with the residential property and urged any prospective buyer to retain the current team. “They are dedicated and supportive and have played an important role in the consistent year-on-year growth of the business,” she said.