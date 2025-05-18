Yorkshire storytelling firm announces partnership with Wallace & Gromit maker Aardman

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire-based Peel X said it was “delighted” to be working with Aardman, in a partnership which could see the studio’s immersive augmented reality experiences expanded to more visitor attractions across the UK and abroad.

Augment reality attractions overlay computer-generated images on to a user's view, usually using either a headset or the camera display of digital devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Laura Thompson, digital producer at Peel X, said: “Working with Aardman is an absolute joy.

Peel X's augmented reality technology is set to be used in a new partnership with Aardman.

“Their legacy in storytelling and animation is unmatched, so working in collaboration with them has been an exciting new venture. There’s a real sense of playfulness and imagination in everything they do, which aligns perfectly with our approach to immersive storytelling.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting their ambitions of taking these digital visitor experiences to increasingly wide audiences. Peel X’s dedicated studio team is delighted to be able to help bring Aardman’s ideas to life in new ways, through augmented reality and other innovative technologies.”

Peel X said the partnership would see it provide the infrastructure to support Aardman to scale and grow its digital presence within the attractions sector.

The company said its technology would aim to “bring Aardman’s iconic characters into new digital spaces and deliver immersive adventures that will delight visitors and families everywhere”.

Peel X has won multiple awards in the past few years, including the Visit England’s Best Told Story Award 2020-21 and the ‘Digital Innovation’ category at the 2024 Children and Young People Now Awards.

Jon Martin, lead developer at Peel X, said: "As a developer, working with Aardman is extremely rewarding.

“Their characters are so well-loved and recognisable, and supporting their augmented reality app programme has been both technically engaging and creatively fulfilling. There's a real challenge in making sure the delivery of their digital experiences live up to the quality and charm people expect from Aardman—and that's a challenge we've loved taking on.

Collaborating with their team is pushing us to be even more innovative in how we build and scale augmented reality applications and trails, and it's been fantastic to see how our technology can enhance their storytelling in new and exciting ways."