Yorkshire studios awarded for best video design

Prodoto Commercial Photographic Studios has won the Best Video Design Award by global agency marketplace DesignRush.

The winning video was produced for Leeds based decorating equipment brand Coral Tools, and innovatively showcases a new product range using advanced filming techniques alongside CGI.

The global awards recognise the best website, logo, app, print, package, and video designs across all industries, with previous winners in the video category promoting brands such as Guiness, Starbucks, and Lotus.

Coral Tools used the promotional film for a huge 4m x 10m exhibition stand at the National Painting and Decorating Show in November last year.

William Lack at Prodoto's Mytholmroyd studio

The video was awarded due to its immersive storytelling, high-definition visuals, and dynamic editing.

In addition to the high production value video, Prodoto shot lifestyle photography for the brand in a custom-built set at their multi-purpose Halifax studios.

William Lack, owner of Prodoto, said: “It’s wonderful that our work has been recognised and I’m grateful for my team who worked incredibly hard to produce the video.

“We always strive to give our clients the most creative results, whether that be photography or video, and here the whole team pulled together to push boundaries in the studio.

“We’re proud to represent the creativity and innovation in our local area alongside top design agencies from across the world.”