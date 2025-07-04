Yorkshire supply specialists strengthens its operations with six new hires

Following a successful year, and as a show of commitment to its continued strong growth, PPS, a family-owned and operated supplies business, has announced a sextet of new hires across a variety of its core departments.

PPS is one of the North’s leading distributors of supplies with a vast client range primarily within the education, facilities management and hospitality sectors. The firm, which has its headquarters in York and a second site in Keighley, has welcomed the new team members as part of its ambitions to target significant organic growth in its new financial year.

Specifically, the business is aiming to boost and reinforce its ‘customer-first’ approach. This includes its commitment to providing a maximum two-day delivery service for the entirety of the North of England and its dedication to offer clients access to support and assistance from real people, at a time where many businesses are shifting towards AI-led customer services.

With this, the six hires have also been made strategically, encompassing different disciplines and levels of seniority, in order to help meet its business goals.

PPS New Hires, Matthew Cross, Erin Brennan, Mia Prichard, Rob Gammon

Adam Walker, Sam Metcalfe and Matthew Cross all join as drivers to bolster PPS’ delivery services and guarantee the firm meets its maximum two-day delivery promise. While Mia Prichard joins as a new Customer Service Advisor to complement and enhance the existing customer services team and help ensure the company’s clients can access the support they need.

The two new senior team members are Erin Brennan, who joins as Customer Service Manager, bringing with her over a decade of experience in leading customer experience across a wide range of businesses, and Rob Gammon as Regional Account Manager. Erin has made the move from Evri where she was a Customer Experience Quality Assurance Team Manager and was responsible for developing quality management systems and processes. While Rob has moved from competitor Alliance Disposables, where he was a Business Development Manager for over a decade.

Speaking about her new role, Erin Brennan offered these comments:

“I joined this family-run company because of the genuine investment it puts into its people and the strong, values-driven culture that sets it apart. What really stood out to me was reading ‘we’re very good, but we’re not perfect’, on the website—it showed honesty, humility, and a dedication to continuous improvement that I deeply respect.”

Rob Gammon, PPS Regional Account Manager

Rob Gammon had this to say about making the move to PPS: “I joined PPS as it was clear to me it’s an exciting time in the progression, investment and growth of the company, while it still retains its core values and foundation of what the business has been built on. It strives every day to offer great service and support to its customers, supplying quality products with added value for the customer which are key to success in today’s forever changing and challenging economy and climate.”

Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Managing Director of PPS, expressed her delight about the six new team members and offered additional insights into the business’ ambitions:

“It’s a real joy to be adding such a wealth of talent and experience into our team. The recruitment of Adam, Sam and Matthew means we will have the driver capacity for customers to order on whichever day suits them and then receive their order either the next day, or at the very latest, the day after.

“Rob brings over a decade of invaluable experience working with some of the biggest names in the industry and will strengthen PPS’ already market-leading hospitality offering.

Erin Brennan, PPS Customer Service Manager

“But look at the bigger picture, with the additions of Erin, Rob and Mia, we’re essentially doubling-down on the fact we always want to provide bespoke customer services with a human touch. This isn’t to say we don’t believe in technology and automation, as we have heavily invested in best-of-class technology behind the scenes to enhance our processes, but what we want our customers to know is that they can always speak to a human, who knows their account, their products and what’s best for them.

“Ultimately, these hires–and also any other staff we take on this year–are a key investment in PPS’ customer-centric approach and will play a pivotal role in the business reaching our organic growth targets over the next 12 months.”

The six additions takes PPS’ total headcount to 58 team members across both of its Yorkshire sites. In addition, the firm is also looking to make at least three more new hires across operations in the next month.