After all, not everyone likes to adapt or to adopt new ways of working.

In reality, we don’t have a choice when it comes to sustainable working practices. If we are to meet with our net zero targets, reducing the impact we have on the environment and accessing the green economy, we must all embrace change.

For some time now, many of us have carried on regardless. Assuming that the negative impact we are having on the environment is somehow someone else’s problem, when the truth of the matter is that it is a collective challenge.

Kate Hutchinson shares her expert insight

We must address the problem. As a business community, we must bring together industry leaders, policy experts and academics to consult with each other and develop a collaborative approach and phased plan that will support a transition to more sustainable ways of working.

Change is upon us; it is going to happen and so it makes sense for us to corroborate and use our collective efforts to make the difference that will lead to a better future for everyone.

In the first instance, the priority is to develop platforms and opportunities for people to meet and to discuss the challenges that they are facing. Working independently won’t allow for ideas to be shared, innovations to be explored or success to be celebrated.

That’s why events such as Yorkshire Sustainability Festival, incorporating the flagship Regeneration Earth Conference, are so important. They provide a space for connections to be forged, relationships to be built and a collective approach to be agreed.

What’s more, these events are a showcase of the progress that has been made and the exciting developments that are to come. They quite literally set the stage for debate and discussion, which is critical if we are to move forward at pace.

We are all accountable when it comes to responsible business practices. While many companies have environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies in place, it is about what happens in practice that really matters.

While economic pressures and uncertainty add further challenge for business, sustainability should remain a priority. Particularly as reports from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) suggest that the net zero economy grew by 10 per cent in 2024, generating £83bn in gross value added (GVA).

What’s more, with one million full time jobs in roles from renewable energy to green finance, the opportunities for those that want to work within the sector or develop their skills to evolve their careers are endless.

Put simply, it’s time to think differently and to make the change that will futureproof the UK labour force supporting the economic outlook.

Tackling regeneration and a transition to sustainable business practices across the UK will require all regions to come together. Sharing best practice and providing access to insight, studies and innovations will allow the UK to become a global example to others.

Events such as ReGeneration Earth, which takes place in Leeds, will bring all regions under one roof to grow the green economy. It is just one example of how collaboration can work in practice.

While reducing our impact on the environment has been on the agenda for some time, we need to move beyond switching lights off and putting recycle bins in offices. The focus needs to be on environmental, social and economic regeneration if we are to educate, inform and change for the better.

The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival takes place from June 9 to 20, featuring more than 50 fringe events across the region. Taking place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, it will include the flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference, bringing industry leaders together to explore the key themes: environmental, social and economic regeneration.

Providing the platform, it is up to us all to come together and to become a champion for sustainable business practices and the benefits they bring. We all know that Yorkshire is a strong and capable region, the next step is for it to become a benchmark for the UK and a showcase of what can happen when we work collaboratively to achieve a shared ambition.

After all, it takes a business community to deliver meaningful change.