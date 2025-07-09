Yorkshire sustainability specialist secures £9.5m worth of decarbonisation grants

Yorkshire sustainability consultancy, C3 Group, has secured over £9.5million worth of government decarbonisation funding in recent months that will now be invested in installing the latest green technology in schools, colleges, GP surgeries, healthcare estates and other council owned buildings throughout the North of England.

C3 Group worked with the public sector, as well as supporting several surveying firms and consultancies, on multiple successful applications in the final round of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS).

Grants that C3 Group helped secure will now be used to save money and reduce the environmental impact of buildings located in Leeds, York, Dewsbury, Manchester and Newcastle.

Following the closure of the PSDS, which was announced last month, C3 Group is continuing to use its unrivalled experience to support all types of property owners that are future-proofing buildings with the latest technology including solar panels, air source heat pumps and low carbon heating systems.

Ash Wray and Daniel Haley are the founders of C3 Group.

In addition, with new grant funding regularly being made available for decarbonisation schemes, C3 Group is also ideally placed to advise clients on available finance that could be relevant for their buildings.

Ash Wray from C3 Group, which operates nationally from its Hull headquarters, said: “Successfully securing this level of funding in the final round of the PSDS is a huge achievement for our team. Ultimately, it will transform and future-proof buildings with the latest technology, which will significantly reduce their carbon footprints by making them much more energy efficient.

“We’ve now secured more than £20million worth of net zero funding over the past two years, which gives our team an in-depth knowledge of the possibilities when it comes to decarbonisation. We look at each building individually to determine how it could be made more energy efficient through renewable and sustainable technology, before creating a bespoke plan for the property.”

Ash added: “Our experience and reputation in the market means we’re now working with facilities managers and those in charge of public sector buildings to find innovative and cost-effective ways to decarbonise all types of commercial buildings located throughout the UK.”

Daniel Haley, from C3 Group’s sister company, GW Power-Safe, said: “Our unique proposition means that together with C3 Group, we can oversee the full decarbonisation process from start to finish. GW Power-Safe’s success is built on our ability to provide a full range of renewable, mechanical and electrical solutions in all types of buildings.