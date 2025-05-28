Yorkshire tech entrepreneur Michael Gould reveals his plan for ‘next big thing’ to transform small businesses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having co-created what was christened the North’s first business unicorn from scratch to a $1bn valuation and having nine children at home, Michael Gould might have given up on the thought of building businesses.

None of it. His latest venture, Kaleidoscope, has been in planning since 2020 and he sees himself working in it for another ten years saying this one could be “huge”.

He has a good track record. Business planning software company, Anaplan, sold for $10.7bn in 2022. Gould, now 59, had exited ahead of a New York Stock Exchange float in 2018.

The reality is that Anaplan had relocated to San Francisco just a few years after its founding in 2006, but its story is extraordinary. North Yorkshire-based Gould was described by his co-founder and former New Zealand special forces officer Guy Haddleton as an “incredible mathematician with a phenomenal talent for coding”.

After studying maths at Oxford, Gould worked on pioneering business planning software and eventually started Anaplan with Haddleton in the mid-2000s, setting up a York office in 2009.

The first office was in an attic above Langleys solicitors on Micklegate. Gould says that while they could hire some great developers in York, it was a “world apart” from the culture in San Francisco, which is where they moved their head office to within a year of commercial operations after US venture capital funders Workday and Shasta Ventures put in £100m. Staff numbers in the York development team reached around 100, compared with around 200 in the US.

"We got some deals with very large companies when we were still a relatively tiny company.”

Although Gould had left the business and his role as chief technology officer by the time of the IPO in 2018, he was proud to be invited back to ring the bell at the opening of a day’s trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Was it a difficult decision to leave Anaplan then? “It was a natural decision, partly recognising that the company had moved on,” he says. “I was less involved in the product development and that’s where my heart was.”

His heart is also at home. He and wife have four birth children, who are all grown up and have left home, grandchildren and three adopted children. But the family also does fostering for primarily unaccompanied asylum-seeking and refugee children, including some from Ukraine. They currently have nine children at home.

With all that going on why did he want to launch another venture? “Unfinished business,” he says. “There’s this problem that we tried to crack. Anaplan was version 5, Kaleidoscope is version 6. You have businesses trying to make decisions in the face of a lot of complexity and change so how do you build a model of your business to evaluate different scenarios and the impact of things that you can control?”

Kaleidoscope is a platform designed to give businesses confidence in their decisions from what products to offer and planning stock levels, to understanding production costs and managing cashflow.

It will be subscription-based and is aiming to be commercial by early 2026. Its team is working with a small number of early adopters, micro businesses of up to ten people and SMEs between ten to 50 who make and sell physical products through multiple online channels.

Gould says: “There really isn’t anything for small businesses. They either do it on spreadsheets or don’t do it at all. If you are a small business that makes physical goods, how much should you produce and when?

"If you produce too much you’ll have it sitting on the shelf and tied up capital that maybe you couldn’t afford.

“Make too little and you will lose out on sales opportunities or lose customer goodwill because they go and buy another brand.

“You can find stock planning solutions but they tend to be more about stock management. What you actually need is something integrated with your sales analysis, sales forecast and manufacturing lead times. It has been written that there are 359 million businesses worldwide. That’s a huge market if we can crack it. This isn’t a lifestyle business to keep me occupied for the next ten years. This is the next big thing.”

He has gone for the smallest end of the market because companies of that size may not yet be particularly tech savvy. Those owners might also not have a lot of time for business planning.

“If we can crack it for small businesses then I think we will have built a system that can scale,” he says.

“We know how to do that so there will be a progression of re-architecting a system to make it able to deal with enterprise scale volumes. What I have found remarkable is that the same problems happen in a micro business as in a big company.”

The platform has in-built integration with ecommerce platform Shopify. It also recognises file format on Amazon, Etsy and eBay so if you download your sales data you can drag and drop a file onto Kaleidoscope’s system.

As Gould says: “A system like this comes to life once you have your own data in it so as soon as you see your own numbers people forget about the software.”

Gould sees artificial intelligence as a challenge to his model, but he might also use it to his advantage.

“I do see huge potential in our space for AI but people need to trust what they are looking at,” he adds. “If you ask an AI tool which of my products should I order now in order to meet my sales forecast, the problem is that it will give you a very confident sounding answer that may be completely spurious because AI isn’t self-analytical.