Yorkshire tech firm appoints Marketing Manager to drive AI growth amid rising adoption
Jack brings a creative approach and deep expertise in data-driven solutions, following postgraduate research into social media, data, and algorithms at the University of York. His career includes launching a Santander-backed startup and supporting York’s hospitality businesses at SPARK:York.
His appointment comes at a time when businesses are racing to incorporate the technology, as 7 million Brits currently use AI at work, and 43% now believe artificial intelligence will directly benefit society.
Jack aims to use his experience to position Omnie AI at the forefront of artificial intelligence in the region. Omnie AI connects data with an automated AI assistant that helps teams work more productively, answers customers enquiries and increases engagement with website visitors.
Speaking about his role, Jack said: “Joining Intreface during this significant period of AI adoption is incredibly exciting. Artificial Intelligence is not just the latest buzzword, it is having a tangible impact on industries and businesses of all scales. I hope to empower businesses to harness AI, so they can focus on the more creative and rewarding aspects of their jobs!.”
Damian Edwards, Commercial Director at Intreface said, “We’re delighted to welcome Jack at this crucial moment. His strategic vision and creativity will be key in placing Omnie AI as the leading AI solution provider in Yorkshire.”
Jack will also deliver a talk to university students in collaboration with Patch Places, covering career pathways, effective networking, and emerging opportunities within York’s thriving tech and creative industries.
Jack added "It's an honour to speak at Patch. York’s tech and creative sectors are experiencing real growth, and I’m eager to help students recognise and seize the exciting opportunities here, fostering talent growth within our city.”