A Yorkshire technology resourcing company has announced that it expects revenue to double to £7m in the next 12 months as the sector continues to boom.

SPG Resourcing operates nationally from offices in Leeds and Newcastle.

It aims to helps companies achieve their digital transformation goals by providing technology consultancy and talent recruitment services.

The firm also expects to create an additional 10 jobs over the year.

Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: “There is no doubt the economy will face headwinds in 2023, but a global push toward digital transformation drives the technology sector, and we expect demand to remain robust. The region is a fast-growing hotspot for the digital industry”.“The availability of good candidates remains the only constraint on growth, and we are working with partners to do our part in developing the talent pipeline.”