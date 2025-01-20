Yorkshire town has one of lowest average salaries in country, new report finds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre for Cities’ Outlook 2025 has highlighted the stark pay divides across the country.

This shows that by September, the average worker in London has earned what the average worker in Yorkshire and the Humber will take a year to earn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the region, Leeds was the only city to have a typical salary higher than the UK average, while despite its close proximity Huddersfield had the second lowest in the country with Bradford only slightly higher.

The report found that the pay divide is largely due to some cities having far more “cutting edge” private sector jobs and businesses than others.

Places in the UK with the highest pay such as London and Cambridge have more than twice as many cutting-edge firms and three times as many cutting-edge jobs – in sectors like biotech and AI – as low pay places such as Huddersfield and Doncaster, the Centre for Cities said.

Andrew Carter, the chief executive, told The Yorkshire Post: “Jobs in cutting-edge parts of the economy are key to understanding variation in pay across UK cities and towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds has got higher wages because it has roughly twice as many jobs in cutting edge industries than Huddersfield and Bradford.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

“Tapping into the potential to attract cutting-edge industries in big cities including Sheffield and Leeds is key to raising growth nationwide.

“Government needs to work with the metro mayors in these places to deliver on its economic policies, particularly its industrial strategy, so that these big cities can fulfil their role in the national economy.”

Cities Outlook 2025 with our regoin's cities and towns. Credit: Centre for Cities | Centre for Cities

Labour has made devolution one of its key tools in driving “inclusive growth” across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Research and Innovation and Innovate UK, which provide grants to businesses and scientific projects, will collaborate directly with the region’s metro mayors.

In particular, the Chancellor said there would be a focus on university spinout companies - with clusters in Leeds and Sheffield.

Ms Reeves hopes this will boost “inclusive growth” across the North, telling the conference: “I absolutely accept the argument that growth on its own is not enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's got to be felt by people in all communities in the UK.”

Mr Carter added: “The Government is right to identify boosting economic growth for every part of the country as a top priority. It is the only sustainable route to higher wages.

“But the stark nature of Cities Outlook’s findings shows an incremental approach is not going to be enough.