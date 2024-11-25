Yorkshire ‘uniquely positioned’ to play a part in net zero transition, says Clean Growth Fund founder

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beverley Gower-Jones, who is also a member of the Government’s Net Zero Innovation Board and a founder of Clean Tech for UK, said the Yorkshire region could play a key role in providing tech to support the country’s drive to become carbon neutral.

Launched in May 2020, the Clean Growth Fund is a £101m venture capital fund created to target early-stage “clean growth” companies that are pioneering in carbon emission reductions for areas including energy, buildings, transport, agrifood, water and waste.

Ms Gower-Jones said: “I think there's a huge amount of innovation in low carbon and clean tech in West Yorkshire and the wider region, and there's also a huge amount that the region can do to play its part in helping the country to meet its next zero targets.

Beverley Gower-Jones (right) meets the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

“As we look to the future, the urgency to reach net-zero emissions is a defining challenge. Leeds and Yorkshire are uniquely positioned to take the lead in the green transition, with local strengths in energy, technology, and sustainable manufacturing.

"Growing green jobs is not only an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity, creating thousands of roles across multiple sectors.

“This city and region are attracting the kind of talent and entrepreneurial drive that are key to achieving a resilient, green economy.”

Yorkshire is home to a number of green innovation hubs including Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre and the Leeds Innovation Arc.

Ms Gower-Jones also noted the opportunities for Yorkshire to aid in the UK’s net zero drive through its supply chains.

She said: “We know when firms start to decarbonise, they start with green electricity, but that is just the beginning, and isn’t enough. They need to decarbonise their core processes and critically, their supply chains.

“Yorkshire is known for the strengths of its supply chains, which have long supported the nation’s economy and are well-equipped to lead in clean energy and sustainable production. By connecting local suppliers with cutting-edge green ventures, Yorkshire can become a powerful force in the global shift towards sustainability.”

Ms Gower-Jones also noted the need for collaboration in the drive to net zero.

“I think that collaboration, either between similar companies in the same industry or between sectors, will really help companies to streamline the decarbonisation that they're looking for, and I think Yorkshire can play a pivotal role in that .”

The comments from Ms Gower-Jones come after Clean Growth Fund earlier this month held a day-long event at Leeds’ Barclays Eagle Lab for “early-stage low carbon innovators” to pitch to the fund’s investment team.

The event was also attended by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

The Clean Growth Fund is backed by local authority pension funds and a number of major financial institutions, as well as the UK Government.

The fund aims to invest in companies that are “pioneers in carbon emission reduction” and can help accelerate the UK’s efforts towards Net Zero.