Yorkshire Water agrees renewable energy purchase from new Highlands wind farm
Yorkshire Water has agreed to purchase electricity generated by the new Strathrory wind farm near Ardross and Alness.
The wind farm, which is under construction, will consist of seven turbines that will be generating approximately 100,000 MWh a year from late 2025. The power purchase agreement will help Yorkshire Water meet its 2030 carbon net zero pledge. The electricity from Strathrory will provide around 17 per cent of the annual power used by Yorkshire Water across its operations.
Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial programme manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our aims of carbon net zero by 2030 and supports our strategy of generating more of our own electricity and buying UK-generated renewable energy.”
The project was developed by Energiekontor AG and is being funded by Capital Dynamics.
Barney Coles, managing director and co-head of clean energy at Capital Dynamics, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Yorkshire Water for this wind energy project.”
