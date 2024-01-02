Yorkshire Water agrees renewable energy purchase from new Highlands wind farm

Yorkshire Water has signed a deal to buy renewable energy from a wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

Yorkshire Water has agreed to purchase electricity generated by the new Strathrory wind farm near Ardross and Alness.

The wind farm, which is under construction, will consist of seven turbines that will be generating approximately 100,000 MWh a year from late 2025. The power purchase agreement will help Yorkshire Water meet its 2030 carbon net zero pledge. The electricity from Strathrory will provide around 17 per cent of the annual power used by Yorkshire Water across its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial programme manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our aims of carbon net zero by 2030 and supports our strategy of generating more of our own electricity and buying UK-generated renewable energy.”

Yorkshire Water is continuing its investment in renewable energy by agreeing to purchase electricity generated by the new Strathrory wind farm near Ardross and Alness in the Scottish Highlands. (Photo supplied by Yorkshire Water)

The project was developed by Energiekontor AG and is being funded by Capital Dynamics.