Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post can also reveal that Ms Shaw has no set hours or time commitments for this extra work, despite raking in the six-figure fee as CEO of Kelda Group, another body within the water company’s complex ownership structure.

In the 2024-25 financial year, she only attended a third of Kelda Group’s board meetings, despite the “expectation, practice and experience … that all directors attend and fully participate in each Board meeting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that on one occasion Ms Shaw had Covid, and on another she was giving a speech on behalf of the company.

Despite multiple approaches from this paper, Yorkshire Water said it had no comment on whether Ms Shaw will continue receiving the annual £660,000 fee for work which it said “has been critical to the business”.

These twin payments pushed the CEO’s overall remuneration over the last two years to above £3m.

It comes as Yorkshire’s four metro mayors and senior council leaders wrote to Yorkshire Water chairman Vanda Murray requesting an urgent meeting to discuss “serious concerns” they have about the payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of additional payments to Yorkshire Water chief executive Nicola Shaw have come to light

None of Ms Shaw’s predecessors were paid the fees that were revealed by The Guardian newspaper this week.

Yorkshire Water admitted that Ms Shaw received two £660,000 payments for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years from Kelda Holdings, on top of her main salary and bonus.

These were not published in Yorkshire Water’s annual report and executive pay does not have to be declared in Jersey, which is where its parent company is registered.

Kelda Holdings - part owned by the Singapore government and various investment funds - is the parent company of UK-based Kelda Group, which then sits above Yorkshire Water in the complex ownership chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second payment is now being looked at “with urgency” by the water industry regulator Ofwat, to see if it breaches the Government’s bonus ban.

Yorkshire Water has insisted the payment was for Ms Shaw’s additional work as CEO of Kelda Group, which included “investor engagement, financial oversight, and management”.

It means that Ms Shaw’s overall remuneration over the last two financial years has been more than £3m, at a time when serious pollution incidents have trebled, bills are set to increase by 41 per cent over the next five years and there is a hosepipe ban across the region.

In 2024-25, Yorkshire Water said Ms Shaw decided “it would not be appropriate for her to receive an annual bonus this year due to the company's performance on pollution”, on top of her annual salary of £689,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the revelations, more than a dozen Labour MPs have written to Ms Murray demanding answers about the additional payments, describing them as “disgraceful” and “a betrayal of public trust”.

Yesterday, Mayors Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin, David Skaith and Luke Campbell wrote to the Yorkshire Water chair to raise “serious concerns” about the fees.

They said the “contradiction between public statements and hidden payments is especially galling for customers who are being asked to pay more”.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: “Nicola Shaw should be focused on her day job as CEO of our precious county's water supply, not accepting backhanders from parent companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm calling on her to do the decent thing, hand her payment back, and focus on delivering for residents and bill payers.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “The work that Nicola carries out for Kelda Holdings, our parent company, includes managing investor engagement and financial oversight at the group level, not just attending board meetings.

“This is distinct from her customer-facing role at Yorkshire Water and the fee for such services is therefore funded by Kelda as shareholders.