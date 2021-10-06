Yorkshire Water invites 32 businesses to innovate solutions for the company

Yorkshire Water has invited 32 partners.

The regional water company is looking for innovative new approaches from the partners, focusing on areas including water supply interruptions, leakage and avoiding the need to break ground.

The solutions will improve regulatory performance, cost efficiency, and deliver a better, safer and less intrusive experience for customers.

The partnership organisations will be invited to take part in procurement ‘competitions’.

Neil Dewis, from Yorkshire Water, said: “The Innovation Marketplace will help us to adopt solutions that are new to market or have been developed through our innovation programme.

“We hope the solutions will improve the quality of service on our network, reduce customer supply interruptions and carbon emissions.”

