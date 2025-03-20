Yorkshire Water to pay £40m enforcement package after Ofwat probe into wastewater and sewage failings

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry watchdog said a probe into the company found “serious failures” over how it operated and maintained its sewage network.

Since the regulator published its draft decision in August, Yorkshire Water has worked with Ofwat to put forward a package that will address the failures that the investigation has found.

In a statement Ofwat said: “In stepping up to acknowledge what has gone wrong and how it will put things right, Yorkshire Water will pay a total enforcement package of £40m which includes paying £36.6m during 2025-30, to prioritise work on some of the most problematic storm overflows in environmentally sensitive areas to ensure they spill less than 20 times a year.”

The cost of the £40m enforcement package will not be passed on to Yorkshire Water’s customers in their bills – it will be paid for by the company and their shareholders. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

It will also contribute £3.4m of support to the Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership to enable them to go beyond their target for the next five years of clearing artificial barriers in Yorkshire rivers, which will improve water quality and biodiversity in the area and reconnect more than 500km of river.

Yorkshire Water has also committed to an action plan to ensure all of its storm overflows are compliant with legal requirements.

Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Enforcement at Ofwat, said: “Our investigation has found serious failures in how Yorkshire Water has operated and maintained its sewage works and networks, which has resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows. This is a significant breach and is unacceptable.

“We are pleased that Yorkshire Water has recognised this failure and is taking steps to put it right for the benefit of customers and the environment. They deserve credit for stepping up and agreeing an enforcement package with us that will help get things back on track as soon as possible. These commitments will contribute to the company delivering on its promises for cleaner rivers and seas.

“We now expect them to move at pace to correct the remaining issues our investigation has identified. We hope more companies will follow this example so that the public sees transformative change across the sector.”

A spokesperson on behalf of The Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership said: “We welcome the additional funding that supports the vision of our Partnership that aims to deliver real change within the Yorkshire landscape. "

Nicola Shaw, chief executive of Yorkshire Water, said: “We know our storm overflows operate more frequently than we, or our customers, would like them to.

“Since 2021, we’ve been actively taking steps to improve our performance. We know there’s still more for us to do.