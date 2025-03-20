Yorkshire Water to pay £40m enforcement package after Ofwat probe into wastewater and sewage failings
The industry watchdog said a probe into the company found “serious failures” over how it operated and maintained its sewage network.
Since the regulator published its draft decision in August, Yorkshire Water has worked with Ofwat to put forward a package that will address the failures that the investigation has found.
In a statement Ofwat said: “In stepping up to acknowledge what has gone wrong and how it will put things right, Yorkshire Water will pay a total enforcement package of £40m which includes paying £36.6m during 2025-30, to prioritise work on some of the most problematic storm overflows in environmentally sensitive areas to ensure they spill less than 20 times a year.”
It will also contribute £3.4m of support to the Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership to enable them to go beyond their target for the next five years of clearing artificial barriers in Yorkshire rivers, which will improve water quality and biodiversity in the area and reconnect more than 500km of river.
Yorkshire Water has also committed to an action plan to ensure all of its storm overflows are compliant with legal requirements.
Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Enforcement at Ofwat, said: “Our investigation has found serious failures in how Yorkshire Water has operated and maintained its sewage works and networks, which has resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows. This is a significant breach and is unacceptable.
“We are pleased that Yorkshire Water has recognised this failure and is taking steps to put it right for the benefit of customers and the environment. They deserve credit for stepping up and agreeing an enforcement package with us that will help get things back on track as soon as possible. These commitments will contribute to the company delivering on its promises for cleaner rivers and seas.
“We now expect them to move at pace to correct the remaining issues our investigation has identified. We hope more companies will follow this example so that the public sees transformative change across the sector.”
The cost of the £40m enforcement package will not be passed on to Yorkshire Water’s customers in their bills – it will be paid for by the company and their shareholders.
A spokesperson on behalf of The Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership said: “We welcome the additional funding that supports the vision of our Partnership that aims to deliver real change within the Yorkshire landscape. "
Nicola Shaw, chief executive of Yorkshire Water, said: “We know our storm overflows operate more frequently than we, or our customers, would like them to.
“Since 2021, we’ve been actively taking steps to improve our performance. We know there’s still more for us to do.
“We’re at the forefront of the industry to get this resolved and we’re looking forward to delivering our ambitious plans to improve river health in Yorkshire. We apologise for our past mistakes and hope this redress package goes some way to show our commitment to improving the environment.”
