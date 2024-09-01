Yorkshire Water: 'Warnings from clean water campaigners must be taken more seriously' - Nidd Action Group chair

Nidd Action Group led the campaign to give a section of the River Nidd at the Lido in Knaresborough bathing water status, meaning that from May to September each year the Environment Agency will test it for pollutants.

Environment Agency tests found E.coli at ten times higher than ‘sufficient’ levels at the lido. The agency said bacteria exceeded such levels in 10 of the 11 weekly samples taken since May.

Testing conducted by the action group prior to the bathing water status being granted – which the group said was analysed by independent registered laboratories – also found high levels of E.coli and phosphates.

Dr David Clayden, chair of Nidd Action Group, has said warnings from clean water campaigners and citizen scientists should be taken more seriously by government groups and water companies. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 29th June 2023.

Dr Clayden said: “People are passionate about their rivers and when push comes to shove if you work together with a variety of stakeholders you can get something done.

“Citizen scientists should be used. We’ve done more information gathering about the Nidd as a whole than other agencies ever have and we’re a team of 40 volunteers. Citizens are part of the solution here.”

Dr Clayden’s points were also echoed by River Action chairman Charles Watson, who said findings on water quality had “confirmed what campaigners, environmental groups and members of the public have been saying for years”.

Yorkshire Water said: “We know there is more to do to improve water quality in Yorkshire’s rivers and we’ve been actively supportive of the bathing water application on the Nidd.

“As part of our 2025-2030 business plan we’ve proposed investment at our storm overflows within five kilometres upstream of the lido to reduce discharges.

“It is also important to note that river quality can be affected by many sources – for example, through agriculture. We’re working with many stakeholders to find pollution sources and work with them to find suitable solutions.

“We also welcome input from citizen science organisations such as Nidd Action Group.”

In September, the group is set to release the results of a study it completed with Surfers Against Sewage which aims to find out what percentage of the E.coli present in the Nidd is from human waste, as opposed to agricultural.

A spokesperson for the National Farmers Union said: “The impact of agriculture and land use in general is a complex issue and is dependent on the land type, as well as issues such as climate change and farming system.

“Farmers are custodians of the iconic landscape and have engaged widely in environmental schemes to create habitats for wildlife, improve water quality and also produce safe, nutritious food.

“Farmers will continue to work with stakeholders to do as much as possible to minimise the impact that farming and wider land use has on the water environment.”

In 2021, the Wharfe at Cromwheel in Ilkley became the first site in England to be given designated bathing-water status.