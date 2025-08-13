Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The payments come from Kelda Holdings, one of a string of companies in Yorkshire Water’s company structure, and were made on top of Yorkshire Water CEO Nicole Shaw’s regular salary of almost £700,000.

Despite The Yorkshire Post approaching Yorkshire Water multiple times last week, the company said it had no comment on whether Ms Shaw will continue to receive her annual payments from Kelda Holdings.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water, however, said that the work Ms Shaw carries out for Kelda Holdings is “critical” to the business, and distinct from her role at Yorkshire Water.

Yorkshire Water chief executive, Nicola Shaw.

Writing in comments on The Yorkshire Post’s Facebook posts surrounding the story, readers have dubbed the situation “disgusting”.

Yorkshire Post reader, Stuart Saunders, said: “This is absolutely disgusting,” while Kathleen Hassanali said: “disgusting that these people receive such high incomes”.

Another reader, Kevin Gardiner, accused the firm of “ripping Yorkshire people right off”.

Bill payers hit out

The payments from Kelda Holdings to Ms Shaw, which constituted two separate installments of £660,000 in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years, were first uncovered by an investigation from The Guardian.

Commenting on The Yorkshire Post’s original story detailing these revelations, Yorkshire Water customer, Tony Ash, said: “They have put my water bill up from £23 per month to £58 per month and there is only two of us. They have got a cheek to payout silly bonuses.”

Another customer, Marguerite Walton, said: “I am a pensioner, I have not changed my habits in the last year. In fact, I am using my washing machine carefully, one less shower a week and watering my garden with a watering can.

“My account has gone up from £35 per month to £56 per month. When you read the article about this woman’s bonuses, there is a problem somewhere. Where will it end?”

Other Yorkshire Post readers said the situation was part of wider issues.

Brian Smith said: “If it's in her contract what's the beef with her? It's those offering these contracts with such huge and easily attainable bonuses that need to account for themselves.”

Joseph Norton said: “Stop voting for the politicians who have allowed this to happen for decades. If you keep voting for them it will keep happening.”

Political backlash to payments

Thirteen Labour MPs also wrote to Yorkshire Water following the news of Ms Shaw’s payments from Kelda Holdings, calling on the company to answer questions.

One of these MPs was Bradford West MP, Naz Shah, who said earlier this month: “People keep seeing their bills go up while executives get richer. When will Yorkshire Water stop taking their customers for fools?”

Yorkshire’s four Mayors have also written to Yorkshire Water to express concerns.

Yorkshire Water defends arrangement

After The Yorkshire Post approached Yorkshire Water last week to ask whether Ms Shaw would receive the payment again this year, a spokesperson for the firm said: “The work that Nicola carries out for Kelda Holdings, our parent company, includes managing investor engagement and financial oversight at the group level.

“This is distinct from her customer-facing role at Yorkshire Water and the fee for such services is therefore funded by Kelda as shareholders.