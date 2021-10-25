Yorkshire weight loss firm gets Canadian approval

OptiBiotix helps people to maintain a healthy lifestyle

The York-based firm, which develops compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, said it was pleased to achieve product approval for SlimBiome by one of the toughest regulatory bodies in the world.

In Canada, every supplement must be approved and authorised by Health Canada, as a licensed Natural Health Product (NHP) and receive a National Product Number (NPN).

The NPN is displayed on the product label and is confirmation that a product has been assessed and found to be safe and effective with approved health claims. As part of the approval process, Health Canada has validated the scientific and clinical data on SlimBiome.

It decided that the product helps to lower cholesterol levels by reducing cholesterol absorption from the gastrointestinal tract and it helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels and supports a healthy glucose metabolism.

Health Canada said that SlimBiome helps to prevent chromium deficiency, maintains the body's ability to metabolise nutrients and it helps to support a feeling of fullness.

SlimBiome is a patented weight management ingredient supported by independent human clinical studies, which show that it reduces hunger, cravings for sweet and savoury foods and fat intake.

Rene Kamminga, CEO of OptiBiotix, said: “We are pleased to achieve product approval for SlimBiome by one of the toughest regulatory bodies in the world.