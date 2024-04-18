Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Excitement as new enclosure plans given green light
Planning officers approved plans for a new animal enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, to be known as the Cheddar reserve.
While the species to be housed in the enclosure is not listed in reports, it is a “new animal type” which has previously not been seen at the park.
The application forms part of a large-scale expansion of the site, which was approved by the planning committee in 2018.
Over £50 million will be spent on the full expansion, which will eventually see the park double in size.
The Cheddar reserve will include one enclosure of 1.6 hectares, with two animal houses and a nearby toilet block.
No objections were received towards the plans by residents or local parish councils.
A second enclosure, known as the Golf reserve, is also awaiting council approval.
