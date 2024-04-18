Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Excitement as new enclosure plans given green light

Planning officers approved plans for a new animal enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, to be known as the Cheddar reserve.

While the species to be housed in the enclosure is not listed in reports, it is a “new animal type” which has previously not been seen at the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application forms part of a large-scale expansion of the site, which was approved by the planning committee in 2018.

Wider Expansion Plans For Ywp

Over £50 million will be spent on the full expansion, which will eventually see the park double in size.

The Cheddar reserve will include one enclosure of 1.6 hectares, with two animal houses and a nearby toilet block.

No objections were received towards the plans by residents or local parish councils.