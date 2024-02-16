Yorkshire wind farms owner rebrands as OnPath Energy after Brookfield acquisition

The owner of four onshore wind farms in Yorkshire is rebranding as OnPath Energy following the completion of its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management.Banks Renewables was acquired by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund in a transaction that was completed in December. OnPath Energy has 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England.It owns the six-turbine Penny Hill Wind Farm near Sheffield, thefive-turbine Hook Moor scheme to the east of Leeds, the four-turbine Marr Wind Farm to the west of Doncaster and the three-turbine Hazlehead Wind Farm near Barnsley.

A spokesman said: “In Banks Renewables’ most recent financial year, the four Yorkshire sites generated just over 100,000 MWh of electricity between them, which is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of more than 32,300 homes, or a city roughly the size of Wakefield, and also delivered combined revenues of over £53,000 during the year for their respective community benefits funds.“The funds provide financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in the communities surrounding each wind farm, and will continue to operate as normal under the new owners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“OnPath Energy is led by the existing management team, and aims to become the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer by building an enhanced portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects.”

The owner of four onshore wind farms in Yorkshire has rebranded as OnPath Energy following the completion of its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management. (Photo supplied by OnPath Energy)