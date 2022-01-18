Yorkshire Wolds village green pub with rooms The Star Inn at Weaverthorpe is put up for sale

The property comprises a 55-cover restaurant and bar area, an open beer garden to the front and a function marquee, along with parking to the rear. The guest house offers five luxury en suite rooms and there is also a two-bedroom owners apartment.

A spokesman said: "The Star Inn is superbly positioned for the Yorkshire Wolds and some of North Yorkshire’s most visited holiday resorts and tourist destinations."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has been owned and operated by Julien and Rachel Martel since 2016. They have made the decision to bring the property to market to pursue other business ventures.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has brought to market The Star Inn, a village pub-restaurant with letting rooms, in the village of Weaverthorpe, near Malton.

The couple said: "North Yorkshire will always be a popular and affluent part of the country to visit and live. When we bought the pub, we fell in love with Weaverthorpe’s local community, but we also knew there was so much touristic passing trade in the area, particularly for family adventures, retired couples, hikers and cyclists.

"The village is 16 miles east of Malton, which is famous for being the food and drink capital of Yorkshire, hosting a range of annual food festivals. The historic city of York is 35 miles away and Scarborough, which is one of the UK's most visited tourist towns is only 12 miles to the west."

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “We continue to see a really strong appetite in North Yorkshire for freehold destination pub-restaurants with letting accommodation.

"The Star Inn ticks all of these boxes. This would be a great investment for an independent couple team, regional operator, or corporate pub company to purchase a beautiful pub restaurant with letting rooms, within the famous Yorkshire Wolds.

"The owners accommodation also makes it suitable as a managed house operation or for an in house chef and house keeper. Whilst the business is well-established, there’s plenty of opportunity for growth, such as extending the opening hours or expanding the outdoor trading areas as the garden space to the side is currently used privately by the owners.”