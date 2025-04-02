Yorkshire woman inspired to support local families in new care venture

A woman’s own family experiences has inspired her to establish local home care company, Home Instead Batley, Rothwell and South Leeds. Having felt the power of companionship and family presence for the well-being of her older loved ones, Sabs Gill wants to make a difference in the community and support family carers in the area.

Sabs’ parents live with her and her family. It reinforces for her how crucial it is for older people to have company, and that not everyone is able to provide the support that their older loved ones need. She strives to combat isolation and loneliness for our older community.

Sabs says: “It’s only natural to be concerned about elderly relatives as we see them navigate through the challenges of old age. Our culture and lifestyles have changed which only makes it more difficult for family carers, such as people working longer hours and living further away from relatives. I want these families to know that they are not alone and that help is available as they go about their caring responsibilities.

“Home is where we should be able to spend our later years. Our team of compassionate care professionals can make it possible for your older relatives to stay living where they love best, while families can rest assured that their loved ones are in safe hands.”

Sabs Gill, owner of Home Instead Batley, Rothwell and South Leeds

Home Instead’s care professionals are matched with clients based on shared interests, making it possible for the two of them to bond and form a natural friendship. They deliver a range of care, including companionship and personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing.

Sabs continues: “We’re still growing but I’m already proud of my team of care professionals. They’re as passionate as I am about giving older people in the community the life they deserve at home. Looking after people’s older loved ones is a responsibility we hold in high esteem, so only the most compassionate and dedicated people come onboard as care professionals.”