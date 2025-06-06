Yorkshire women in business shine bright as EVAS finalists announced

From the cobbled streets of Whitby to the creative heart of Castleford, female entrepreneurs across Yorkshire are proving that passion, purpose, and determination can build businesses that truly make a difference.

This year, seven inspirational women from across Yorkshire have been named as finalists in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Representing North, South, and West Yorkshire, these women are not only growing successful enterprises but also shifting perceptions, building movements, creating change, and empowering others. They span industries from construction to coaching, tech to textiles, hospitality to human rights, and their stories are as powerful as their impact.

In Whitby, Lois Kirtlan of Hetty & Betty has turned a family-run restaurant into a beloved hospitality destination, famous for its original Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea and rated among the top 10% of restaurants worldwide on TripAdvisor. A finalist in the Hospitality Industry category, Lois is a champion for local produce, tourism, and warm Yorkshire hospitality.

York is home to two standout finalists. Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, is recognised in the Inspirational Woman category for her tireless campaigning to protect the rights of working mothers. From fighting pregnancy discrimination to pushing for childcare reform, Joeli has taken her cause all the way to Downing Street, ensuring the voices of working women are heard at the highest levels of government. Her work continues to transform public policy, empower parents, and challenge inequality. Nina Young of Surveyors UK, shortlisted in the Diverse Business category. Nina has created a pioneering digital platform supporting underrepresented voices in the construction and surveying sector, challenging outdated stereotypes and fostering a more inclusive industry.

Flying the flag for South Yorkshire is Sukhi Kaur of Build 4 U Property, a finalist in the Scale Up category. Since launching her construction business in 2018, Sukhi has scaled it into a multi-million-pound operation known for sustainable, high-quality developments. She’s not just breaking ground, she’s breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

In West Yorkshire, Melissa Howard of Capturing Curves is transforming how brands show up with bold photography and video that capture authenticity and energy. As a finalist in the Creative Industry category, she’s championing visual storytelling that truly connects. Terri-Anne Turton, also a Creative Industry finalist, is the mind behind The Tur-Shirt Company, which encourages children to see themselves positively - literally - through mirror-image designs that promote self-esteem. And from Huddersfield, Ann Elisabeth Seach of Liberty360 is a finalist in the Diverse Business category. Based in Huddersfield, Liberty360 blends coaching, technical communication, and creative design to help individuals and organisations grow, communicate clearly, and build stronger brands.

These finalists represent the heart and soul of the EVAS; a community built on camaraderie, ambition, and shared success. Here, startup founders stand shoulder to shoulder with global leaders, rising stars sit alongside trailblazers, and empowered women champion one another. The EVAS offer more than awards; they’re a platform for visibility, collaboration, and lasting connection.

Louise Wallwork, People Vice President, BAE Systems Air, sponsor of the Diverse Business category, said "BAE Systems Air is delighted to sponsor the Diverse Business category in this year’s Enterprise Vision Awards. BAE Systems is committed to providing opportunities for all, in an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive. The EVAS celebrates those organisations that share this commitment and, importantly, recognises the vital contribution of women to business success and economic growth."

Hospitality Industry sponsor, Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment, added “The hospitality sector is a powerful platform for growth. It not only builds thriving businesses but also helps individuals grow in confidence, resilience, and leadership. Supporting the EVAS means celebrating the people who make that transformation possible every day.”

Now in its 14th year, the EVAS continue to highlight the impact and resilience of women-led businesses across the UK. This year, 144 finalists are competing across 18 categories - one lucky finalist will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award to recognise her extraordinary accomplishments and contributions.

Finalists will take part in interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and a nationwide social media campaign before the winners are revealed at the glittering awards ceremony on Friday 26 September at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens Blackpool.