Yorkshire's climate tech start-ups 'part of £26bn Great British success story'

Startup Coalition, a policy organisation for UK startups, has published a ClimateTech Index, featuring the fundraising journeys of the 1,000 highest funded UK-based ClimateTechs.

The Index, launched in partnership with ClimateTech VC 2150, features firms from across the economy and spanning the entire country, with the top 1,000 UK ClimateTechs valued at a combined £26bn today.

There are 51 firms in the Index based in Yorkshire and the Humber, which have raised over £650m combined and are worth over £670m, whilst employing over 1,000 people.

Hoxton Farms is among the local examples of a 'ClimateTech' start-up

Charlie Mercer, Deputy Policy Director at Startup Coalition, said: “This Index demonstrates that ClimateTech is a national asset across every region, including Yorkshire and the Humber.

"In the past, Yorkshire’s inventors have given the world stainless steel and mousetraps, and today they’re at the cutting edge of battery and renewables innovation. Across the whole of the country, the Index represents a £26bn Great British success story, but must not be taken for granted and 2023 saw the first dip in funds since the pandemic.

"As we look towards a General Election, we want climate innovation to be at the

centre of all parties’ agendas for government. Our economy and the climate crisis demands it.”