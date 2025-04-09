Yorkshire's food and drink firms 'need Government to improve EU trading relations after Brexit hit'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) reveals that the industry contributes £3.8bn to the economy of Yorkshire and Humber, supporting 67,000 jobs in the region.

The region is home to major firms like Nestlé, Haribo, and KP snacks, which are part of more than 1,000 food and drink businesses based in Yorkshire and Humber.

Nationally, the industry now contributes £37bn to the UK economy, accounting for almost a quarter of total UK manufacturing turnover.

The sector has grown by 17.9 per cent in the past decade but the FDF has warned that with the industry “facing a host of impending challenges, maintaining this growth is by no means certain”.

Food and drink business confidence declined to -47 per cent in Q4 2024 on account of growing inflationary pressures, barriers to trade, and upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees for packaging.

The organisation is calling on the Government to take “decisive action” to address barriers to growth, including falling food and drink export volumes.

It is proposing that the Government pursues “a more strategic approach to EU trade relations to revive falling EU exports, which are down more than a third since Brexit”.

It added: “The EU Border Target Operating Model and Single Trade Window are essential to this and to ensuring profitable trade with our largest trading partner.”

The FDF report states Yorkshire’s export market was worth £1.3bn in 2024 – slightly up on the £1.2bn recorded in 2024. The most valuable export product for the region was meat, having its biggest customers in Ireland, France and China. Meat exports were worth £261m in the most recent figures, down by 6.3 per cent on the previous year.

Coffee exports, the second largest area for Yorkshire, were up 25 per cent at £234m, with the main customers being Ireland, the Netherlands and the United States.

Jim Bligh, Director of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Packaging, FDF said: “Our industry is vital to ensuring we have a thriving food system here in the UK, providing high-quality, affordable food.

"And we are a major part of the UK’s wider manufacturing sector, offering good careers, driving investment, and promoting international trade. Food and drink manufacturing is uniquely placed to make a positive impact in every village, town and city in every constituency in the country.

“But with food and drink businesses under increasing pressure, we’ve reached a pivotal moment where government must act to safeguard this foundational sector’s future growth and the UK’s food security.

"We’ve set out more than 40 steps government can take to remove unnecessary roadblocks to growth for the benefit of every community in the UK.”

The FDF also wants the Government to ringfence money raised from the new EPR rules.

The extended producer responsibility scheme is moving the cost of dealing with household packaging waste away from taxpayers to the businesses who produce the packaging. The FDF says the Government should “ensure these fees are only used on improving the UK’s recycling infrastructure and not to fund local authority funding gaps”.