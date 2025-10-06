Yorkshire's global leadership provides strong base for data centres, Turner & Townsend roundtable is told

Yorkshire offers a strong base for data centre developers because the region has a depth of customers to take their product, according to the CEO of one of the UK’s largest land and property regeneration companies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynda Shillaw, of Harworth Group, made the comments during a roundtable organised by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend which analysed how Yorkshire can lead the way in providing data centres.

Ms Shillaw said: "It starts with assembling the right site in the right place..this means access to power, access to skills and where the public sector and private sector are in alignment in championing these schemes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Harworth secured a £106.6m land sale at Skelton Grange, near Leeds, for the development of a hyperscale datacentre. Ms Shillaw said one of the reasons for the success of the Skelton Grange scheme was the fact that all the key stakeholders worked together to grasp an “amazing opportunity”.

Lynda Shillaw, CEO of Harworth Group, at the roundtable organised by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

"To say this is important to us as a region is an understatement, and the ‘place’ factor is massive when you are striving to deliver significant investment in the heart of an already thriving ecosystem; that you can kick off from and drive economic growth.”

"To deliver transformational investment you have to join the public and the private sector,’’ she added.

"Leeds is the second biggest financial and business services centre in the country and we have important industries across our region that are often global leaders. This means we've got a strong base for data centre developers because there is a depth of customers to take the product.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "Speed is important..We can't let the infrastructure we've got to put in place, from a governance or a planning perspective, slow us down in taking the right decisions in a timely way to attract investment and grow the economy. You can have planning permission to build a data centre but it's pretty meaningless without either immediate access to the power or a commitment to deliver it within a timeframe that's acceptable to whoever is investing, otherwise they go elsewhere.”

Steve Crow of law firm Clarion at the roundtable organised by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend. (Photo by Allan McKenzie)

Steve Crow, the business development director at the Leeds-based law firm Clarion, said collaboration between public and private sectors was vital to creating an aligned approach to data centre development in Yorkshire.

He highlighted that Yorkshire had developed the leading cluster in RF (radio frequency) in Europe, through taking a joined up approach and as a consequence "big aerospace/defence companies have knocked on our door and said they have a gap in the supply chain around RF, and asked how they can get to know our RF companies.

He added: “The regional universities have also responded – getting RF on the curriculum to ensure the skills pipeline is there to underpin the growth in this value adding sector. Data is king; we're going to get more and more data from satellites,’’ he added. “Forward thinking companies can take this data, combine it with traditional terrestrial data, and use AI/data centres to process it, enabling them to enhance business models to innovate and improve productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To attract major overseas investor we've got to join all this up to make Yorkshire and Humber really compelling, and we need to make it really easy to help find the right sites. This region was at the heart of the industrial revolution. We need to leverage this legacy.”