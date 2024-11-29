Yorkshire's high streets, retail parks and shopping centres suffer worst footfall declines in country

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic data, footfall in Yorkshire and the Humber between October 27 and November 23 was down by 9.1 per cent compared to the same point last year – more than twice the 4.2 per cent national average drop recorded across England.

All regions saw footfall drop but the least affected was the East of England with a 1.8 per cent reduction followed by the South East and London with two per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

In a list of 11 major cities across the country, Leeds performed worst with an 11.8 per cent decline in shopper numbers, with Glasgow the second-worst performer at -9.4 per cent.

A later than usual Black Friday is among the factors that have affected footfall across the nation's high streets

Manchester was the least affected with a two per cent drop in footfall, followed by London and then Belfast.

In a bleak picture for the retail industry more broadly, total UK footfall was down by 4.5 per cent, with high streets down 3.7 per cent, retail parks declining 1.1 per cent and shopping centres dropping 6.1 per cent.

It comes shortly after retailers warned they collectively face £7bn of extra costs as a result of the Budget.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said the footfall figures show businesses will need assistance from Government to mitigate the measures announced in the Budget.

She said: “Footfall took a disappointing tumble in November, as a later-than-usual Black Friday and low consumer confidence meant customers were hesitant to hit the shops.

"Some northern cities also suffered particularly badly due to Storm Bert, which caused travel disruption towards the end of the month.

"Retailers remain hopeful that the Black Friday and Christmas sales will help to turn around the declining footfall seen through most of 2024, crucial as we enter the “golden quarter”.

“Retail not only contributes to the economy of local areas but is essential to everyday life in communities across the country.

"New costs bearing down on retailers in 2025, including from rises in Employer National Insurance, National Living Wage, and packaging taxes, means investment in jobs, stores, and high streets will likely be curtailed.

"If the Government wishes to bolster footfall and the growth and investment that would come with it, it must help retailers mitigate the impact of the £7 billion additional costs they face from next year.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, added: “Retail store visits dipped in November as consumer confidence remains volatile, perhaps not helped by post-Budget spending jitters and shoppers withholding festive purchases, opting instead to shop around for the best prices or hold out for further discounting.

"This lacklustre footfall performance will have come as a blow for many retailers, who would have been counting on getting early Christmas trading results under their belts before the start of advent.