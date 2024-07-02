Yorkshire's IntelliAM AI to make stock market debut with £17.9m market cap

The company has announced that dealing in its ordinary shares will commence from 8am on Wednesday, July 3 on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market.

IntelliAM has raised more than £5m in the placing. On admission and completion of the acquisition of manufacturing asset management consultancy 53 North, the company will have a market capitalisation of around £17.9m.

IntelliAM uses AI models to increase operating efficiency for its manufacturing clients, which include many of the world’s major food and beverage groups.

IntelliAM AI plc,'s chief operating officer Keith Smith (left) and chief executive officer Tom Clayton. (Photo supplied on behalf of IntelliAM AI)

The company, which is based in Dinnington, South Yorkshire, will use the funds raised to invest in people and technology.

Tom Clayton, chief executive of IntelliAM, said: “We're building a world leader in AI and manufacturing productivity leveraging our rich engineering heritage in South Yorkshire.

“Our goal is to revolutionise global manufacturing, boosting output and returning prosperity to our industrial heartlands.

“By combining our deep manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge AI, we're creating high-value jobs and demonstrating that AI can be a force for job creation and regional economic rebalancing.”

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard said: “Congratulations to IntelliAM on its successful fundraising, which brings new investment into our region.

“This company embodies the spirit of innovation that has always driven South Yorkshire, now applying our industrial prowess to the cutting edge of AI. IntelliAM's success demonstrates how our region can leverage its deep engineering expertise to create high-value jobs and spearhead innovation in the global economy.”