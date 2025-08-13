Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the real challenge for businesses goes far beyond the technology itself. Boardrooms must rethink governance for a riskier, more interconnected age in which a single cyber breach can ripple across their entire value chain.

The ‘smart factory’ is more than just a revolution; it is also a governance test. As manufacturing in the region thrives on the back of innovation, AI optimises production cycles, predicts machinery breakdowns before they happen, and spots quality issues in real time.

VR and AR are transforming workforce training and skills development, fostering precision and safety in ways we couldn’t imagine only a few years ago.

Rashmi Dubé shares her expert insight. Picture: Steve Kraitt

Meanwhile, data from line sensors and connected devices flows faster than ever, fuelling insights that deliver both operational and sustainability wins.

This virtuous circle of productivity is, however, double-edged. The more integrated and data-driven a factory becomes, the wider its exposure to cyber-attacks. Reports of ransomware threats and data breaches in British manufacturing have soared in 2025.

What distinguishes the resilient from the fragile is not the tech itself, but governance from the boardroom. As someone who works with directors across manufacturing and tech, I see first-hand that boards are under mounting pressure to move ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations from box-ticking to board-level strategies.

Regulators, investors, and creditors are crystal clear: governance is no longer an abstract principle. Directors, including non-executives, may look at being held personally responsible for ESG failings, particularly around data protection, cyber preparedness, and stakeholder management. ESG oversight structures, whether centralised or decentralised, must align roles and accountability, leveraging expertise across ethics, compliance, and legal.

This is not a future risk, but a present one. The issue that will be faced by growing business looking for investment is that investors will longer fund companies who treat governance as optional. The sustainability and insurability of your business work in tandem.

Yorkshire companies occupy a pivotal position. Employees want to know their work environments and data are protected. Supply chain partners seek assurance that standards are robust. Customers expect transparency about how their information is handled, and communities judge businesses on their resilience and ethics in the face of adversity.

Stakeholder engagement can no longer be reactive. Meaningful dialogue and proactive communications are essential for risk management and safeguarding reputation. When a cyberattack strikes, - and the reality is when, not if - the effectiveness of a company’s policy will be measured by its clarity of communication and how swiftly it remedies it, as much as its technical response.

Directors must think beyond immediate operational risks. A cyber breach rarely stops at IT systems; disrupted production brings contractual headaches and missed orders, while the financial impacts of ransom or regulatory fines can be severe. Yet perhaps the most enduring threat is reputational.

Customers, partners, and the wider public remember not only the breach itself, but how leadership responded. Factories may recover. Trust, once lost, is far harder to restore.

That is why directors should periodically review and stress-test their governance systems with new eyes. Crisis plans, insurance coverage, and clarity of board responsibility are not ‘nice to haves’ - they are vital tools for sustaining competitive advantage and protecting livelihoods across our region.

With the region’s manufacturing sector integrating advanced technologies, conventional barriers separating digital from the physical and operations from leadership are breaking down.

Directors must elevate their approach, aligning oversight with technological progress and cultivating environments of transparency, inclusion, and relentless improvement.

The reality is stark. Robust governance and stakeholder management are the cornerstones of sustainable business.

“Future-proofing” is not just about the next AI platform or augmented reality headset, but about strengthening the very foundations on which reputation, resilience, and long-term success depend.