Yorkshire's TOG24 to launch Shaun the Sheep children's outdoor clothing range in new Aardman partnership

The Heckmondwike company has announced the new range is expected to be in shops from this autumn as part of a new licensing partnership between Yorkshire-based TOG24 and Aardman, whose other characters include the likes of Wallace and Gromit.

The Shaun the Sheep collection will include a variety of children’s outdoor clothing and accessories, with prices ranging from £10 for accessories to £50 for jackets. Designed for children aged between four and eight years old, the launch range will include fleeces, gilets, tees, joggers, bags and wellies.

The collaboration will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign and point of sale both online and in store.

TOG24 is producing a new Shaun the Sheep range of children's outdoor clothing

The partnership marks a continuation of Aardman’s efforts to use its loveable characters to help promote outdoor activities and family adventures as part of its impactful ‘Shaun the Sheep: One Farm’ initiative.

TOG24 and Aardman first worked together in 2022 through Natural England, to help promote King Charles III's England Coast Paths, when Shaun the Sheep became the Countryside Code champion.

Rachael Peacock, Senior Brand Manager from Aardman said: "We share the same values—family, a love for the outdoors, creativity, and an appreciation for a cozy fleece. Like Shaun, TOG24 prides itself on being ‘best in field… in all weathers’ so, it was easy to "knit" this relationship together.

"We’re loving work with TOG24 as our retail partner to reach more families, ready for their outdoor adventures.”

Mark Ward, CEO of TOG24, added: "Who wouldn’t want to work with Shaun? It’s a perfect fit.

"Shaun is adored by families worldwide, is always outdoors, and never seems to mind the weather—just like us. Engaging with families, connecting with kids, and raising awareness about outdoor play and the Countryside Code has never been more important."

The Shaun the Sheep range will be available in the UK, both in TOG24 stores and online at www.tog24.com.

A spokesperson said: “Positive statements for kids will adorn the kit from ‘good vibes’ to ‘go your way’ and the products are eye-catching, colourful and on trend to capture the huge hearts and endless quests for adventures of our little people