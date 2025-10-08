Yorkshire's tradespeople are the backbone of region's economy: Emma Grant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Checkatrade, we have the privilege of seeing this spirit in action every day, through the thousands of jobs posted by households and businesses across the region.

Our latest Home Improvement Index figures tell a compelling story about Yorkshire and the future of the region.

Demand at record highs: Sheffield and Leeds stand out as the powerhouses of demand, together accounting for almost half of all home improvement jobs booked through Checkatrade in Yorkshire.

Emma Grant shares her expert insight

Sheffield alone takes the largest share, underlining its position as a city on the rise.

But demand isn’t just concentrated in the big cities.

Doncaster, Wakefield, and Bradford collectively contribute around a third of the region’s bookings, while towns such as Harrogate and Halifax are steadily growing. What’s clear is that households right across Yorkshire are investing in their homes, businesses and local communities.

The jobs Yorkshire needs most: When we look at the types of work being booked, the picture is unmistakable.

Plumbers, electricians, and roofers make up well over a third of all demand.

This is a reminder that while technology and AI is on the rise, it is the skilled trades that keep our homes warm, our lights on, and our roofs over our heads.

Central heating, building, and carpentry together account for another quarter of jobs, showing how Yorkshire residents are maintaining and improving their homes.

From the terraced streets of Leeds to the cottages of North Yorkshire, people are investing in making their homes fit for the future.

Value and resilience: It’s not just the volume of work that matters, but the value.

York and Hull stand out with some of the highest average project values in the county, suggesting strong investment in larger projects in these areas.

Sheffield, despite its record demand, sees lower-value jobs on average, showing that high volume doesn’t always mean high margins.

Celebrating the best: For more than 25 years, we’ve stood for quality, care, and getting the job done right.

On October 30 we will be shining a spotlight on the skilled tradespeople who put pride into their work and the customers and communities who benefit, at the Checkatrade Regional Awards for the North, in Leeds.

We’ll be celebrating all of you who go the extra mile, not just for the jobs you complete, but in how you show up for your customers and your communities.

Looking ahead: For me, the message is simple. Yorkshire’s tradespeople are the backbone of its economy. They are in demand and they are valued. As the region continues to grow, the opportunities for skilled trades will only increase.

At Checkatrade, we’re proud to support this growth, connecting households with the professionals who make it happen. Because when Yorkshire builds, Yorkshire thrives.