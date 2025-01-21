Yorkshire’s Yorwaste first to embrace ESE’s new HDPE recycling certification service

ESE World (ESE) – Europe’s leading bin recycling and manufacturing specialist, part of a $12.4 billion global company – has launched a new certification service set to bring greater transparency to the waste management supply chain. The initiative comes as the company celebrates 25 years of recycling high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics, and is part of ESE’s ambition to combat the rise of greenwashing that litters the waste industry.

In 2018, after decades of development, ESE collaborated with scientists at its Netherlands-headquartered production facility to establish a controlled experiment model that enabled virgin HDPE plastic to be reused 10 times. While ESE had long been recycling waste equipment for its customers, this test proved for the first time that the injection moulding process and shredding of plastics could safeguard sustainable production for 100-200 years.

Now, with ESE’s new self-certification service, customers will have physical proof of the makeup of their bins under this process. This doesn’t just make it easier to evidence environmental credentials – satisfying eco-conscious partners, stakeholders, and customers alike – but it also helps set an example of circular practices for others to follow suit. Crucially, if an organisation reverts its products to raw virgin materials, the certification is retracted, preventing firms from falsifying sustainability claims if they become outdated.

Yorwaste, North Yorkshire and York’s leading waste management and recycling company is the first to take advantage of the new certification service. Boasting a certified 97% recycling rate, the company recently introduced over 2,000 ESE bins across its operations.

Geraldine Lear, principal transport services manager at Yorwaste, said: “Providing a range of services and bespoke solutions to an enlightened customer base means we are under the spotlight when it comes to sustainability. It’s therefore crucial we can evidence what we’re doing to make a difference – not only to set a more ethical precedent for our customers but to support the success of tender contracts too. What ESE does is unique in its own right, but to now translate that offering into a certified process is really important to us.”

In addition to HDPE plastic recycling, ESE is the only manufacturer able to produce six colourways in four-wheel bins. With the CIRCULOGIC® process, which has been a staple in the market for 10 years, organisations can unlock circular waste management solutions while ensuring efficient categorisation and, for many, keeping within their brand colours.

“We know this market and we know it well,” commented Peter Vernon, managing director at ESE. “More importantly, we’re the only player able to offer coloured options within the closed-loop system – an area that sees many other bin manufacturers compromise on their ethos and turn back to raw materials.

“The quality of the product is on par with virgin materials, as proven by science. So, it makes no sense to fall back into old habits, especially when we’ve made it possible to produce colour in recycling. For companies that are serious about their sustainability goals, certification will provide a crucial step up while promoting greater accountability across the board. We’re looking forward to bringing more businesses into this fully traceable, closed-loop recycling system and providing that final seal of approval they can be proud of.”