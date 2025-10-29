YorLoos: Yorkshire-based wastewater specialist acquires A64 Loo Hire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YorLoos has acquired A64 Loo Hire for an undisclosed sum, in a move which brings together two sets of brothers from two generations.

The deal will bring together David and Andrew Tagg, who established A64 Loo Hire in Huntington, York, in the 1970s, and Lotfi and Lyes Berkache, the entrepreneurial siblings who launched YorLoos just three years ago at the ages of 19 and 21.

Speaking in a statement on the deal, Lyes Berkache described the move as a “major milestone”.

Photo shows left to right: Lotfi Berkache, David Tagg, Andrew Tagg, and Lyes Berkache.

He said: “A64 Loo Hire has been a trusted local name for decades, and we’re proud to carry forward their legacy.

“By combining their loyal client base and strong reputation with our modern systems, rapid-response approach, and commitment to exceptional customer care, we’re confident we can deliver even greater value for customers across Yorkshire.”

David and Andrew’s father was an early innovator in portable sanitation, helping to build the UK’s first steel portable toilets in the 1960s while serving as managing director of Porta-Silo.

Inspired by their father’s work, the Tagg brothers went on to establish A64 Loo Hire, which supplies portable toilets for construction projects, long- term contracts, and major events across the York region.

The deal will see the paid hand over the reins of the firm to the Berkache brothers. Under the agreement, YorLoos will take on A64’s full fleet and client contracts.

David Tagg said: “We’re delighted to be handing the reins over to a young company driven by a motivated team. Lyes and Lotfi represent everything you need to deliver quality service and personal support.

“It’s great that our business, which has been in our hearts for so long, is being taken over by the Berkache brothers. We have every confidence they’ll look after our valued customers—we’ve known them since shortly after they started, and I know they’ll do a great job.”

Since founding YorLoos in 2022, the Cropton-based Berkache brothers have expanded rapidly across Yorkshire.

Lotfi Berkache added: “It’s a privilege to take the reins from another family-run business.

“The Tagg brothers built something lasting, and we’re excited to build on those foundations with fresh energy and ideas.

“I’m excited to meet A64 Loo Hire’s customers, and it’s so important to me that they continue to receive the fantastic service they’re used to.”