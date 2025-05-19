‘You have flames at waist height, smoke swirling around you’: Inside Yorkshire’s wildfire fight

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evidence of the fire was visible from 20 miles away as Richard Hawley, lead wildfire officer for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services, approached a recent blaze on Rishworth Moor.

One of a string of moorland wildfires to have occurred in Yorkshire over the early weeks of Spring, the Rishworth blaze saw in excess of 100 staff mobilised, with 19 fire engines in use and seven specialist wildfire units in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When battling such blazes, firefighters face extreme conditions, with hip-height flames and swirling plumes of smoke making wildfires some of the most challenging incidents crews respond to.

Wildfire units dampen down hotspots after two days of fires on Ogden Moore. Photo: Glyn Beck.

Such events, however, are becoming more common. As Winters become wetter and warmer, and the Spring to Summer period becomes drier and hotter, the conditions wildfires need to thrive are being met more frequently.

A key factor in this shift, according to experts including Hawley, is climate change.

“Theres a number of factors we’ve got to consider,” says Hawley, “but we would be remiss not to mention climate change. I think that's the driving force of the wildfire incidents we’re attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at relative humidity, which is the number one weather influence for us on wildfires, we’re seeing much drier conditions. That means when you do get a fire that ignites, it's significant, and it's very challenging to control and extinguish.”

Richard Hawley, lead wildfire officer for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services.

As of mid April, Britain had crossed the threshold of 29,000 hectares of land burnt by wildfires this year, according to analysis from Dr Thomas Smith at the London School of Economics.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Programme last month, Dr Smith said the total amount of land burnt was roughly equal to the size of Liverpool, and larger than the amount of land which is subject to wildfire in a typical year in countries such as France or Germany.

“Everyone seems to agree that this is the worst year on record for wildfires,” says Dr Jim McQuaid, associate professor of atmospheric composition at the University of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new normal is wetter and warmer winters, and dryer hotter summers. The fingerprint of climate change is that the extremes happen more often, and they can be more extreme.

“Global wildfires are now getting more commonplace. The recent Californian fires were attributed to the region last year having had a wet winter, so the growing season was very productive, which meant there was lots of fuel. They then had a dry patch, so when a fire happened, it really went for it.

“At the moment, we’re currently in the sweet spot for fires, because everything has dried out, not yet started to green up, and then it suddenly becomes hot.”

As well as the fire on Rishworth Moor, Yorkshire has also seen a number of wildfires across the region in recent weeks, including a blaze which broke out in the Cold Edge Road area of Halifax last weekend, and one which broke out near March Haigh Reservoir, in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With fires in many cases spread over several kilometres, and moving faster than most people can walk or run, for those on the ground fighting them, these incidents are incredibly dangerous.

“For the recent fire on Rishworth Moor, as you approached via the motorway you could see this huge burning landscape, with dense smoke and running flames over several kilometres. As grim as it is knowing the damage it is causing to the landscape, It's spectacular,” says Hawley.

“But these events are extremely challenging. It's a dirty, smokey environment when our crews are fighting the fires. And it's hot.

“You often have flames at waist height, smoke swirling around you. The crews try to work outside the smoke, but depending on the topography of the landscape you often get the smoke spreading around making it really difficult to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many wildfires across North America occur naturally due to lightning strikes, almost all wildfires in the UK are caused by human intervention. This can be in the form of open flames such as BBQs or campfires, discarded cigarette ends, refracted light from broken glass bottles, or even arson.

In the case of disposable BBQs, these can be particularly dangerous when used on peat land.

The intense heat which comes from the top of a BBQ and is used to cook food is also transmitted into the ground. When this heat meets the flammable peat, it dries it out to the point where it catches fire.

This can then cause a small, underground fire which can smoulder for a number of hours, or even days, before breaking out at surface level and turning into a wildfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fires which take place in peat land can also bring particularly devastating results.

Yorkshire’s peatland, much of which has been degraded through draining for agriculture or forestry use, is home to a number of red-listed species. This degradation also makes the land more vulnerable to wildfires.

“Peatlands are home to lots of breading waders such as curlew and lapwing, both of which are red listed,” says Rosie Snowden, programme manager for Yorkshire Peat Partnership.

“Then you’ve got raptors such as hen harriers and short eared owls, along with reptiles such as adders and lizards. Even otters use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But certainly if an area has been degraded, it's at higher risk of wildfire, because it's not as wet. You also lose the sphagnum moss cover, which is a natural blanket that helps it be more resilient to wildfire.

“If you’ve got a degraded site, it's much more likely to burn down into the peat where you get major issues, particularly in the changing climate with the longer drier summers.”

Formed over thousands of years, the peatland also holds huge amounts of carbon, in total storing three billion tonnes across the UK – the equivalent to 20 years of the country’s carbon emissions.

Though the degradation of peatland can in isolation can lead to co2 being released into the atmosphere, if a wildfire does hit the land, it can become a huge source of emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire’s rough terrain can also pose major problems for fire crews in their mission to battle blazes when they do occur.

Though fire services have invested significantly in off-road vehicles over recent years, wildfires often take place in remote areas which vehicles are unable to reach, leaving crews forced to continue on foot - in some cases over several kilometers.

Though incredible amounts of planning goes into deciding where fire crews should engage with a blaze, conditions can also change rapidly, posing a great amount of risk to those on the front line.

“Its incredibly dangerous,” adds Hawley, “if the weather conditions change around the fire, you can see the fire direction move 180 degrees at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look to learn lessons from our colleagues overseas in North America, where you see firefighters die on an annual basis at wildfire incidents. We make sure our crews and the land managers who help us are aware of the current tactical plan, how the fire is expected to behave over the next few hours, and what their escape routes are if the fire behaves differently or becomes uncontrollable. We always fight these fires with a plan of how to escape them if need be.