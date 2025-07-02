Young’s Seafood owner acquires Irish food company Finnebrogue

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finnebrogue is a family-owned business, established in 1991 and employs around 1,200 people across four facilities in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Finnebrogue produces a wide range of food products, including outdoor-bred pork, sausages, rashers, and ham, as well as plant-based alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sofina, which is headquartered in Malton, North Yorkshire, is a major supplier of branded and own-label seafood and pork products.

Sofina Foods has today announced the acquisition of Finnebrogue. (Photo supplied on behalf of Sofina)

A spokesman said: “The pork division is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland. The seafood division is the largest provider of chilled and frozen products across the UK, including the Young’s brand, and is a major player in frozen seafood across Germany and France.”

“With this acquisition, Sofina Foods Europe now employs more than 9,000 people across 27 sites.”

The statement added: “Finnebrogue sites will continue to provide sustainable, high-quality food products and will complement Sofina Foods Europe’s existing food distribution network across the UK and in Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Latifi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sofina Foods, said: “This acquisition will allow Sofina Foods to continue our journey of ambitious expansion. We have created a global foundation for continued growth, with a history of excellence in food production and processing spanning over 30 years. Both Sofina Foods and Finnebrogue share a common culture of excellence, discipline and integrity and I look forward to building on the strengths of both companies.”

Ash Amirahmadi, CEO, Sofina Foods Europe, added: “This is an exciting step forward for Sofina Foods Europe. Finnebrogue is a hugely successful, award-winning business with similar values and principles to Sofina Foods Europe.

"I look forward to welcoming everyone at Finnebrogue to the Sofina Foods family and drawing upon the significant expertise that exists across both businesses.”

Roger Burnley CBE, Chair of Finnebrogue, said: “I’m delighted that Finnebrogue is joining Sofina Foods Europe, and I know that this great business will continue to flourish as part of the Sofina family, who’s purpose-driven values align closely with our own, unlocking new opportunities for our people, our products and our customers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lynn family who founded the business 30 years ago have built an extraordinary legacy, and I know that they join me in thanking every single one of our fantastic Finnebrogue colleagues, past and present. Now with Sofina’s stewardship, we look forward to watching Finnebrogue go from strength to strength.”

Sofina Foods Finance, Tax, Treasury and Legal Teams managed this transaction with external support from PWC, Taylor Wessing, Tughans LLP, Ashurst, and Tetra Tech.