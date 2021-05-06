Young's Seafood to create 400 jobs in Grimsby factory

Terry Tuplin, Site Director at Young’s Seafood,

Once recruited, the jobs will take the group's headcount in Grimsby from 2,500 to 3,000 by the end of 2021.

A spokesman said: "All of the production operative roles require no previous experience of working in a fish or food manufacturing environment, just a willingness to learn, the right attitude and a desire to succeed."

Terry Tuplin, Site Director at Young’s Seafood, said: “We believe in creating positive, well-founded employee relationships, a great work-life balance, fair reward and long-term career prospects. Its foundation is built from over 200 years’ experience in fish manufacturing and this has allowed our organisation to provide sustainable employment for development and growth in Grimsby.

“I was recruited from the shop floor more than 30 years ago, and as my career flourished, so did the success of the business. We can all enjoy the development, investment and opportunities to grow here at Young’s. .

“We have so many development and promotional opportunities and are keen to promote from within, wherever possible. Today you can be a production operative packing or helping make our products, tomorrow you could be managing people or going into other departments such as learning and development or marketing.

“We’re proud to be in a position where we can grow our team and continue to help inspire our nation to love and eat fish now and for generations.”

Anyone interested in a role can apply at https://youngsseafood.co.uk/careers/ or email [email protected]