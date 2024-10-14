Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull-based Wild Intervention was founded in 2020 by Caine Wild with the aim of bringing the benefits of outdoor education to young people and to support children by providing safe, nurturing outdoor activity programmes to develop self-confidence, improve wellbeing and learn essential life skills.

The company also provides supported living services to ages over 16, as well as alternative education and outreach services to young people both at primary and secondary age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, Wild Intervention began working with young people who have been excluded from school by helping them complete their Education, Health and Care (EHC) plans.

Duane Walker, investment manager at BEF, left, and Caine Wild, managing director and founder of Wild Interventions.

Wild Intervention will use the funding from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) to develop an app, called Sapling, that can accurately store, monitor, and track each person’s progress through their EHC plan.

The funding will also help Wild Intervention free up cash flow to offer more community activities through the other arm of its business, Wild Opportunities.

Wild Opportunities offers educational, employment, and community support, with discounted and free activities for young people's growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business employs 64 members of staff who work directly with 48 young people.

Mr Wild said: “Young people are the future of our country, which is why it’s so important we’re able to continue successfully supporting as many children as we can. This round of funding plays a central role in this aim by allowing us to develop the technology that will help young people gain the right level of support they need to thrive in the school environment.

“Working with NPIF II and BEF helped us access the finance we needed quickly to support our fast growth, and we are now looking to launch the app by the end of September. There are just over half-a-million children with an EHC plan, and we’re excited to support as many youngsters as we can, with this funding supporting us on this journey.”

The loan marks the first deal for NPIF II – BEF Smaller Loans in Hull and East Yorkshire, which is managed by Business Enterprise Fund (BEF) as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duane Walker, the investment manager at BEF, said: “Wild Intervention is an inspiring business with a strong social mission that transforms the lives of children and young people in the local community.

"Despite this, the business was unable to secure the finance it needed to enable growth, create new jobs, and increase the support it provides. Thankfully, NPIF II Smaller Loans is designed to support businesses like Wild Intervention.”

He added: “We look forward to Wild Intervention’s continued success which will create 15 new jobs and safeguard 43 jobs. We welcome the opportunity to support more of the region’s businesses with NPIF II – Smaller Loans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad