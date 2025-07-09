YPO and Brownlee Foundation team up to boost children's activity

The Brownlee Foundation visited Wakefield this week, teaming up with YPO to host a special flagship event in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a thousand schoolchildren, swam, cycled and ran as part of a mini non-competitive triathlon for Primary Schools across the region.

Schools from the Wakefield area participated in the free event at Silcoates School, which encouraged children to partake in sport and physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YPO staff volunteers, including Managing Director Simon Hill, could be spotted in their signature purple T-shirts, helping aspiring athletes along the way.

GB gold medallist Alistair Brownlee OBE with YPO volunteers at Silcoates school in Wakefield

The purple-shirted volunteers participated in some physical activity of their own, as teams competed in a special glue stick relay race, one of YPO’s signature products.

The Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation provided sustainable goodie bags, which can be reused as PE kit bags. Provided as part of YPO’s multiyear collaboration with the Brownlee Foundation, the bags were also filled with free school equipment.

Founded by Team GB Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire schoolchildren nationwide to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire brothers are multiple-time Olympic medallists who caught the attention of the public's eyes during the famous moment in 2016 when Alistair helped his exhausted brother Jonny over the finish line in Mexico.

The free events ran by the Brownlee Foundation enable children to enjoy being active in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment, promoting the enjoyment of being active to school children from all backgrounds and abilities. 15 events occurred in 2025 up and down the country, with more than 1,000 pupils expected at each event.

Pairing up with the Brownlee Foundation for the second year running, YPO has donated 17,000 branded kit bags that will be used by children partaking in the triathlon activities.

YPO Managing Director, Simon Hill, said: “The event was a fantastic day, it was great to bring the Brownlee Foundation to Wakefield. Giving back to the local community, providing for schools, and promoting a happy, healthy lifestyle for children are all values YPO and the Brownlee Foundation share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Brownlee, OBE, added: “Being involved with organisations in the school world is great, I know YPO are passionate about helping young people keep healthy and happy. Its great to have a partner that’s on the same page.”

Earlier in the year, as part of YPO’s support of the Brownlee Foundation, Alistair Brownlee was the guest keynote speaker at YPO’s supplier summit, an annual procurement innovation conference held this year at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.