YWCA Yorkshire unveils significant impact in 2024-2025 report, empowering women, Children and families across the region

YWCA Yorkshire has released its Impact Report for 2024-2025, detailing the outcome of the charity’s work to support women, children, and families across South Yorkshire.

The report, which is introduced by Charity Ambassador Zara Stanley, highlights YWCA Yorkshire’s commitment to creating better futures through safe accommodation and vital wrap-around services.

Zara said: “Impact isn't really a word I would usually use so it’s kind of strange introducing an Impact Report, but I think it is important for people to understand what YWCA Yorkshire does and what this means to people like me.

YWCA Yorkshire CEO, Diane Offers & YWCA Yorkshire Charity Ambassador, Zara Stanley

“My Project Worker helped me out at a really difficult time. I needed a safe place to live and support to make it into a home. As a new mum, I also needed understanding, care and practical advice. That is exactly what I got. There is so much about my life that I’m proud of and so much I know I can achieve now.

“Since leaving YWCA Yorkshire, I’ve settled into my new home and my daughter is enjoying school. I’ve been applying for work, and I’ve even started volunteering for YWCA Yorkshire so that I can help other families who are struggling.”

In the past year, YWCA Yorkshire supported over 800 individuals, addressing complex needs around homelessness, domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and poverty.

The charity, which employs 62 local people and works with 15 volunteers, delivers accommodation, volunteering, and community outreach projects in Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster.

Key outcomes from the report reveal significant progress for those who moved on from their specialist support between April 2024 and April 2025:

95% of individuals with mental health challenges were managing them more effectively.

83% of those facing substance and alcohol misuse challenges had accessed support and were better managing this.

An impressive 97% developed increased confidence and control over their lives.

100% of those with children struggling with school access were re-connected with their education.

As well as managing 49 tenancies across Fleming Gardens, Green Gables and Peile House, YWCA Yorkshire support people in their own homes through community outreach. In 2024-2025 YWCA Yorkshire delivered 100 specialist programmes including:

‘Freedom’ for survivors of domestic abuse.

‘You & Me, Mum’ for mothers affected by domestic violence.

‘Escape the Trap’ supporting young people to identify and challenge abusive behaviour.

Wellbeing Recovery Action Plan training for people we support, third sector and business teams and schools.

Additionally, 59 people supported achieved ‘NOCN Life Skills’ accreditations after completing targeted support modules.

YWCA Yorkshire Chief Executive, Diane Offers, said: “I’m so proud of the people we have supported this last year and want to recognise the very significant personal successes that they have made and the challenges they've overcome to do this.

“Our incredible staff team and volunteers have worked tirelessly towards our mission and I'm very proud to say that this year, we’ve also collaborated with more organisations and people than ever before to create meaningful change in communities.

“We are now members of all three of South Yorkshire’s Chamber of Commerce ensuring we are networked and building supportive relationships with thousands of regional businesses.

“As an assigned ‘Family Hub’, the Sheffield North ‘Building Successful Families’ delivery partner, and ‘Smiles for Miles’ contributor in Rotherham, we’ve grown our partnerships across health, social care, women's organisations, criminal justice, education and youth services. All of this ensures we can draw on resources and relationships to tailor support packages to the needs of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and the approach really is delivering fantastic social value right here in South Yorkshire.”