Zaap Thai launches fourth restaurant creating 30 new jobs

Thai street food restaurant Zaap Thai is opening its fourth restaurant next month, creating 30 new jobs.

The chain is opening a restaurant at 7 Lendal in York city centre following ventures in Leeds, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Guests can expect Thai-inspired graffiti, funky tuk tuks, neon lighting, hanging motorbikes and an atmosphere that pays homage to the Thai capital city of Bangkok.

Zaap Thai is part of the Sukho Group, which currently has seven different restaurants in its portfolio. Head chef and owner Ban Kaewkraikhot was born in Thailand and moved to the UK around 20 years ago with a dream of bringing her country’s unique flavours to a new audience.

She opened her first Sukhothai restaurant 17 years ago in Leeds. The first Zaap landed in Leeds in 2015.