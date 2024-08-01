A popular clothing chain has announced the opening date of its new flagship store in Leeds city centre.

Zara will open its doors in the former Topshop unit in Trinity Leeds on Thursday, August 8.

The new 46,000 sq ft store will include Zara’s Woman, Man, and Kids collections over three floors, showcasing the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform to give customers a seamless shopping experience.

Zara is set to open its doors in the former Topshop unit in Trinity Leeds this August 8.

The move will see the brand upsize and relocate into the shopping centre from its current location on Briggate, and is part of an optimisation plan from Zara’s parent group Inditex, which encompasses bigger and better stores in the best retail destinations globally.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s been years in the making but the new Zara store is most definitely worth the wait.

“A huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to get to this point, and we’re sure guests will be impressed with this incredible new addition to Trinity Leeds.

“Zara is a huge name in retail and it speaks volumes that they’ve chosen to snap up a prime spot in such an iconic retail location in the heart of the city centre.”

