Zenith cancels its Christmas party and donates the proceeds to raft of local charities

The food for over 600 people was donated to the food redistribution charity FareShare, and pre-paid drinks of 300 bottles of wine and 500 bottles of beer are to be raffled with proceeds going to MIND, the company’s charity of the year.

Meanwhile hotel rooms were offered to employees for a charity donation.

Stuart Price, chief people officer at Zenith, said: “While we are disappointed that we can’t enjoy the season's festivities with our colleagues, they understood our decision to cancel, and collectively wanted to turn it into something positive to benefit others.

Zenith employees

"Everyone worked together to help these charities that are doing vital work.

"We chose MIND as our charity of the year because of the fantastic work they do in Yorkshire and around the country.”