Zenith: Leeds vehicle leasing firm set to appoint new CEO
Subject to FCA approval, Richard Jones, who has 10 years of experience in leasing and vehicle finance, will join the firm in the first quarter of 2025. He will replace Tim Buchan who will retire after 14 years as CEO.
Mr Jones served as MD of Blackhorse and Lex Autolease at Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently, MD at MotoNovo, part of the Aldermore Group.
Lord Stuart Rose, chair of the Zenith Holding Board, said: “Richard is a seasoned business and people leader, with a career spanning 25 years in financial services.
"His experience in leading successful teams and organisations has enabled him to deliver value for customers, partners and shareholders, making him the ideal CEO to lead the Zenith Group through the next stage of its development.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.