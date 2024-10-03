Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject to FCA approval, Richard Jones, who has 10 years of experience in leasing and vehicle finance, will join the firm in the first quarter of 2025. He will replace Tim Buchan who will retire after 14 years as CEO.

Mr Jones served as MD of Blackhorse and Lex Autolease at Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently, MD at MotoNovo, part of the Aldermore Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Stuart Rose, chair of the Zenith Holding Board, said: “Richard is a seasoned business and people leader, with a career spanning 25 years in financial services.

Richard Jones will join Zenith in the first quarter of 2025.