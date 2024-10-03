Zenith: Leeds vehicle leasing firm set to appoint new CEO

Leeds-based vehicle leasing firm Zenith has appointed a new group CEO.
Michael Crossland
Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:45 GMT

Subject to FCA approval, Richard Jones, who has 10 years of experience in leasing and vehicle finance, will join the firm in the first quarter of 2025. He will replace Tim Buchan who will retire after 14 years as CEO.

Mr Jones served as MD of Blackhorse and Lex Autolease at Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently, MD at MotoNovo, part of the Aldermore Group.

Lord Stuart Rose, chair of the Zenith Holding Board, said: “Richard is a seasoned business and people leader, with a career spanning 25 years in financial services.

Richard Jones will join Zenith in the first quarter of 2025.Richard Jones will join Zenith in the first quarter of 2025.
"His experience in leading successful teams and organisations has enabled him to deliver value for customers, partners and shareholders, making him the ideal CEO to lead the Zenith Group through the next stage of its development.”

