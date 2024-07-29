Zenith sees profits drop after 'exceptionally challenging year' as used electric car prices drop

Turnover for the year ending March 31 was up 16.1 per cent to £788.4m, but adjusted gross profit was down 8.5 per cent to £134.4m and adjusted EBITDA fell 21.8 per cent to £62.1m.

The company said profitability had been impacted by weakness in used car prices, particularly affecting electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zenith’s results recorded a £51.4m impairment “reflecting the recent sustained fall in battery electric vehicle used prices”.

Tim Buchan has praised the work of the Zenith team over the past 12 months

Last September, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Tim Buchan, Zenith chief executive officer, said despite the difficult wider environment for the sector, the company has had a positive year.

“This has been an exceptionally challenging year for the automotive sector, with much uncertainty about the ban on internal combustion engine vehicles, including the five-year delay to the 2030 deadline,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud of the way we are responding to the challenges, finding ways to mitigate the risks and impact on our business.

"Extending leases within our existing Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) fleet, launching new products to new markets and ensuring our fleet has a healthy balance of BEVs and ICE vehicles, all help to meet the needs of our customers while driving the success of our own business.