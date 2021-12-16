Zoo Academy launched to inspire the translators and directors of the future

The Sheffield-based firm said that demand for content production is surging around the globe

The Sheffield-based firm said that demand for content production is surging around the globe. Zoo Academy will work with leading universities and teaching professionals to proactively build long term capacity in the localisation talent pool, particularly in languages that currently have low supply.

Zoo Academy partners will deploy Zoo’s cloud-based scripting and dubbing platforms (ZOOsubs and ZOOdubs) as part of audio-visual translation courses around the world.

Under the Academy framework, Zoo has forged a landmark partnership with the University of Sheffield to offer the industry’s first professional development course in dubbing script adaptation.

The online course, which will be taught by the university’s leading academic specialists in media translation, incorporates contributions from a global team of experienced script adapters representing over 20 dubbing languages.

The course will start in early 2022 and will feature real world exercises and case studies consisting of TV and film content provided by leading content creators, Magnolia Pictures and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Stuart Green, CEO of Zoo Digital, said: “Zoo Academy will cultivate the talent pool of the future and support the delivery of high quality media localisation at scale for years to come.

"It will develop a skilled resource of translators, adapters, actors and directors, across all languages, who are expertly trained to work on premium media and entertainment content using Zoo’s cloud-based scripting and dubbing platforms.

"Our dubbing course with the University of Sheffield is an industry first and an excellent example of how we are leading the way and skilling up the industry to meet demand for global content.”

Professor Dominic Broomfield-McHugh, from the University of Sheffield, added: “Alongside Zoo, our researchers from the School of Languages and Cultures have created a modern professional development course that will equip script adapters with the creative and technical skills to entertain audiences around the world.

"We’ll be providing new generations of translators, language students and academics with the tools they need to successfully contribute to the global media industry. We believe this collaborative university-industry approach is essential to the success of such training and we’re delighted to have been able to forge this partnership with Zoo.”

Gabe Monterrubio, VP, digital media production at Magnolia Pictures, said: “Magnolia Pictures is pleased to lend its support to this important industry initiative.