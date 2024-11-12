Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Green, the group’s CEO, told The Yorkshire Post that the entertainment industry had been through a turbulent time as all big media companies make changes to ensure they have a viable business in a new era of streaming.

In the UK, staff numbers fell from 200 in April to 180 today, although a number of these cuts have been made through not replacing staff who have left.

In the US staff numbers fell from 180 to 130 over the same period. Mr Green said the company had to reduce some roles in the UK during a period of hiatus as the industry recovers.

ZOO Digital Group a provider of digital media services to the global entertainment industry, has announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 (Photo supplied by ZOO Digital/David Baird)

Mr Green said consumers have an insatiable appetite to be entertained and India is becoming the engine room for the group’s production services, with the major streaming services requiring translation into eight languages in India.

The company was founded in Sheffield and it still has its R&D (research and development) and European production HQ there. The biggest markets for its services are Germany, Italy, France and Spain.

In the six months ended September 30 2024, ZOO Digital’s revenues increased by 29 per cent to $27.6m as content output continued to recover following the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023. Gross profit increased by 386 per cent to $10.1m.

In a statement to accompany the results, ZOO Digital said it had strengthened its market position “as a highly trusted, global, end-to-end vendor”.

Over the half year, it established ZOO Italy with the launch of operations in Milan and its Indian production centres became fully functional. It was also named as “Netflix preferred fulfilment partner of the year” for the Americas.

Mr Green commented: “These results demonstrate that ZOO is recovering well from the impact of the Hollywood strikes and aligning with our customers’ evolving content strategies.

"Taking action to deliver efficiencies, including relocating some operations to India; embracing innovations such as Artificial Intelligence; and the pursuit of opportunities in new regions, have seen ZOO become a more agile and efficient business, ready for the next chapter of our growth story.

“As we approach a new year, investments in scalable technology and global talent have enabled us to expand our service offerings, and partnerships with leading content creators and distributors have strengthened, underscoring our position as a trusted partner in the media and entertainment industry.

"We remain focused on driving innovation, operational excellence and efficiency in an evolving digital landscape which should position ZOO well to return to cash breakeven as our industry recovers."

In a statement to accompany the results, ZOO Digital said: “Trading for H1 (the first half of) FY25 delivered a marked improvement over the prior year period as original film and TV production projects completed and were passed to ZOO for processing.

"The company’s target customers continue to evolve their content strategies, and consequently, visibility of production schedules and order pipelines remains limited.

