ZOO Digital: Sheffield group makes redundancies as it increases revenues

ZOO Digital Group, the digital media services partner to the global entertainment industry, increased its revenues and made redundancies during a “testing year”.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST

During the year ended March 31 2025, revenue increased by 22 per cent to $49.6m and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortisation) returned to a profit of $1.1m. In a statement, ZOO said: “We have made a number of changes in the past 12 months to reflect the changing dynamics we have seen in our marketplace and ensure we have the right structure going forward. This does include a number of redundancies across the business. These changes put ZOO on course to achieve profitability from next year and capitalise on future opportunities in our industry.”

A spokesman said ZOO was “not confirming details of the redundancy programme”. He added: “ZOO remains a significant employer in Sheffield with over 120 employees.”

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO, said the group had shown resilience through a period of market transition.

