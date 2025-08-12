ZOO Digital: Sheffield group makes redundancies as it increases revenues

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

During the year ended March 31 2025, revenue increased by 22 per cent to $49.6m and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortisation) returned to a profit of $1.1m. In a statement, ZOO said: “We have made a number of changes in the past 12 months to reflect the changing dynamics we have seen in our marketplace and ensure we have the right structure going forward. This does include a number of redundancies across the business. These changes put ZOO on course to achieve profitability from next year and capitalise on future opportunities in our industry.”