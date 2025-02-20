Zoo Digital: Yorkshire subtitling firm expects return to EBITDA profit

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement posted to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said that it expects EBITDA profit of at least $1m (£0.79m), up from a $13.6m (£10.8m) loss last year. It added that it expects revenues to be at least $50.5m (£40m), a 24 per cent increase on the year prior.

The company added, however, that it expects both EBITDA and revenue to fall “below market expectations”, which had been held at $55m (£44m) for revenue and adjusted ebitda of $2.75m (£2.9m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoo Digital said it had implemented “targeted cost saving measures”, which had reduced its fixed costs by 20 per cent during the year.

ZOO Digital Group is a provider of digital media services to the global entertainment industry. (Photo supplied by ZOO Digital/David Baird)

A statement from the firm added: “The ongoing restructuring of the cost base to reduce the unit cost of production provides a strong platform to return to cash breakeven.

“The company has also been closely managing its cash position and it expects the balance at the end of FY25 will exceed around $1m (£0.79m), and has invoice discounting facilities of $3m (£2.4m) and £2m (£1.6m), which are expected to be largely unutilised.”

Zoo Digital said that it had also secured several new customer engagements which are expected to begin delivering “meaningful incremental revenues” in the 2026 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included being named a Preferred Fulfilment Vendor for Amazon Prime Video. The move positions the firm among a group of vendors that production companies may use to digitally package and distribute content on Amazon Prime Video.

The firm added: “Whilst the company's order book has improved in recent months through the addition of several high value projects, these are not included in the company's current expectations for FY25.

“The timing of revenue recognition for these projects is uncertain as commencement for much of this work is dependent on the supply of original assets from licensors. In addition, some projects in the FY25 pipeline relate to titles that customers have either delayed or cancelled.”

Zoo Digital added that it is seeing a “marked increase” in customer discussions around new projects to a level “greater than at any time over the past two years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that its board envisages that this will be an ongoing trend.

The company also said that based on current visibility, it expects that dubbing revenues for the 2026 financial year will be lower than in 2025, but that the overall profitability of the business is expected to improve significantly year on year.

The company is set to provide a further update on trading in a pre-close statement in April.